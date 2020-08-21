Netflix Cancels The Society and I Am Not Okay With This After One Season

Another round of Netflix cancellations have been announced, likely to rile up fans as we have learned that shows I Am Not Okay With This and The Society were both cancelled after their first season. This is more surprising than usual because Netflix already committed to second seasons for both shows but has decided to reverse course due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Society Season 2 production was derailed by COVID-19, and the comic-based I Am Not Okay With This already had second season scripts written and was ready to get into filming.

The streaming giant has angered many fans over the years for cancelling series after just one or two seasons. Because Netflix keeps their streaming numbers private, unlike television networks which disclose their ratings for advertising and regulation purposes, there is no way to gauge the success of a series except through social media — and that kind of popularity doesn't always translate to streaming numbers.

Netflix recently earned the ire of many fans when they announced the cancellations of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Lost in Space, Patriot Act, and V-Wars recently

Those were just a couple of the shows Netflix has cancelled in recent months, with shows such as AJ and the Queen, Anne With an E, Messiah, Soundtrack, Spinning Out, and Daybreak all getting the axe in 2020 alone.

Series that Netflix has cancelled rarely get revived on the streaming platform, even if the company did revive the fan-favorite series Arrested Development and Gilmore Girls years after they ended their runs on network television. There was a new precedent set when Pop picked up One Day At A Time for new episodes after the Norman Lear reboot was cancelled, giving the sitcom another chance for more episodes.

But few cancellations have angered fans as much as the Marvel Television stable of shows such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Many of those series led to the crossover event Defenders, helped cement a darker corner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the launch of Disney+ and Netflix deeming Marvel's TV content as a competitor led to the streamer cancelling all of their Marvel series.

There is no word if these shows have a chance to continue on another streaming service or network, but considering the track record Netflix has with other show cancellations that outcome does not seem very likely.

