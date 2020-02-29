Is Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This in the Same Universe as End of the F***in’ World?

Jonathan Entwistle’s latest adaptation of one of Charles Forsman’s graphic novels, I Am Not Okay With This, is now streaming on Netflix and while the story features a different set of characters in a setting half a world away, people can’t help but wonder if it’s set in the same general universe The End of the F***ing World, Entwistle’s other Forsman adaptation which debuted its second season on Netflix last November. Now, Entwistle is weighing in on the idea suggesting that even if the two stories do exist in the same world, they’re best left far apart.

Speaking with ComicBook.com at the I Am Not Okay With This premiere, Entwistle said that he felt like there is “definitely no chance” of the two shows coming together, but that there are definitely hints that the two stories take place at the same time if fans are paying close enough attention.

“Yeah, I think it’s better to keep them apart, there’s definitely no chance of them coming together, there are a few Easter Eggs in the show, that hint at the fact that they may take place at the same time and they’re all kind of hidden around in the show, so that’s worth people checking out.”

Keeping the two shows and stories separate makes a lot of sense. The End of the F***ing World is a dark comedy based on Forsman’s graphic novel of the same name and follows James, a young man who comes to believe he is a psychopath serial killer waiting to happen who decides to try out murder by killing his classmate, Alyssa. However, when Alyssa sees things as chance to escape her own problems, she and James end up a road trip across England, bonding with one another in the process. In contrast, I Am Not Okay With This follows Sydney, a high school student in semi-rural industrial America who is trying to cope with the suicide of her father as well as her own budding sexuality, something made incredibly complicated by her sudden development of superpowers.

While there are certainly some shared coming of age themes between the two stories, it seems like there’s not much room for a crossover though should it happen, I Am Not Okay With This stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff both think it would be interesting.

“I haven’t heard anything about that, but that’d be cool,” Wyatt, who plays Stanley in the series, said.

“I would like to know what Jonathan thinks about that,” Lillis, who plays Sydney, added. “I mean, that would be interesting. If he wants to do it, then I’m here for it.”

The first season of I Am Not Okay With This as well as seasons one and two of The End of the F***ing World are all now streaming on Netflix.