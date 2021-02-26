iCarly Co-Showrunner Exits Revival Series

✖

Veteran writer/producer Jay Kogen, who was set to serve as an executive producer and co-showrunner on Paramount+'s upcoming revival of iCarly, has stepped away from the series. A return of the Nickelodeon comedy of the same name, iCarly brings back original series stars Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor. According to Deadline, who broke the news of Kogen's departure, the producer "did not click creatively" with Cosgrove, which led to his exit. Kogen's co-showrunner/executive producer Ali Schouten will remain in place, although it is not yet clear whether Schouten will run the show herself or whether she will get a new partner following Kogen's ouster.

Neither Kogen nor Schouten were part of the original iCarly, which ran from 2007 until 2012, across TV and web episodes, and also spawned the spinoff series Sam & Cat, in which Jenette McCurdy's Sam became roommates with Victorious's Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande). The original conceit was following a webseries featuring Carly (Cosgrove), who blew up online and became essentially an early example of a YouTube influencer, with a sketch show that would have some of its content bleed into the sitcom itself. It wasn't long before

The new series is being described as a "new chapter" which will bring fans up to date with the present-day lives of Carly, Freddie, and Spencer.

Prior to iCarly, Kogen had worked with Nickelodeon on School of Rock and the Nick at Nite series Wendell and Vinnie. He has a sitcom pedigree that includes The Simpsons, Frasier, and Peacock's recent Punky Brewster revival. With a little luck, maybe he can land a job on the revived Frasier, which was officially announced yesterday as part of ViacomCBS's Paramount+ presentation.

