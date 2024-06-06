Same Jokers, new network. Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Thursday that Impractical Jokers returns in July — not on TruTV, but on its new home: TBS. The hidden camera series starring the comedy trio of Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, and Sal Vulcano has aired episodes on TruTV's sister network before, but TBS will be the permanent home when season 11 of Impractical Jokers premieres Thursday, July 11th, at 10 p.m. on the new channel.

The network also released the key art for the new season and announced the celebrity guest stars who will be joining Q, Murr, and Sal for more hidden camera hijinks.

In Impractical Jokers season 11, the Jokers' side-splitting antics are taken to staggering new heights, from a pizza shop mishap with Brooke Shields and an unforgettable dance party hosted by 'NSYNC's Joey Fatone to an NCAA March Madness takeover that goes wrong. The new episodes will also feature celebrity guest appearances from comedians Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show), Richard Kind (Curb Your Enthusiasm), comedian and Vulcano's Taste Buds podcast co-host Jo DeRosa, AEW wrestler John Silver, and more.

"TBS has long been the home of comedy, making Impractical Jokers the perfect fit for our Thursday night lineup," Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, said in a statement. "The Jokers have taken the challenge of a bigger network and expanded audience to deliver even more outrageous humor than ever before."

Fatone and Shields are longtime friends of the show and were among the roster of celebrity guests who rotated into Jokers after Joe Gatto exited the series after nine seasons. Other celebrity guest stars featured in seasons 9 and 10 include Eric André, Jillian Bell, Colin Jost, Rob Riggle, AEW's Chris Jericho, TruTV's 101 Places to Party Before You Die hosts Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus, David Cross, Method Man, Post Malone, John Mayer, NBA superstar Anthony Davis, Kal Penn, Bruce Campbell, Impractical Jokers: The Movie co-star Paula Abdul, and ALF. (Yes, that ALF.)

Why is Impractical Jokers moving from TruTV to TBS? It was reported in March that Warner Bros. Discovery — which owns TBS, TNT, and TruTV — was creating a nightly sports block on the reality-series cable network that mostly aired reruns and new episodes of Impractical Jokers.

Where viewers once tuned in to watch four lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other, sports fans will instead find episodes of TNT Sports Tonight, The Line, the NBA talk show #Handles. On TBS, the network slots Impractical Jokers alongside its lineup of comedies like American Dad! and Hellicious, and fellow unscripted series Wipeout and Stupid Pet Tricks.



In 2021, it was reported the original four Jokers — Gatto, Quinn, Vulcano, and Murray — signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Discovery (then WarnerMedia) to develop and produce original unscripted and scripted programming for TNT, TBS, TruTV, and the HBO Max (now Max) streaming service.

"For over a decade, TruTV has been our home and we couldn't be happier to continue crashing on the company couch," the foursome known as The Tenderloins said at the time. "We absolutely love making Impractical Jokers and a big part of that is the support that WarnerMedia gives to us and our crazy ideas. To continue making Jokers while being given the opportunity to develop and produce other content for our beloved fans is a dream come true. That's not hyperbole. We're grateful and excited to an insane degree."

Impractical Jokers season 11 premieres July 11th on TBS.