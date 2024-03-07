Impractical Jokers: Watch as ALF Comes to Visit (Exclusive)

Tonight, Impractical Jokers will have back-to-back episodes featuring two beloved comedians. While the second episode will center on an apperance by Michael Ian Black (Wet Hot American Summer), the first is the long-nosed, cat-eating alien himself, ALF. Producers of the series, which airs on Tru TV and TBS, have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a clip from ALF's episode, which will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the networks. You can check it out below.

Earlier today, news broke that Impractical Jokers would stop airing on TruTV and become a TBS exclusive later this year. For the time being, it will simulcast on the networks until at least April.

You can see a clip from ALF's episode below.

This is just the latest big thing for ALF (short for Alien Life Form), whose Project ALF movie got its first-ever Blu-ray release last year. The puppet star recently appeared in a series of "Maximum Moments" on Reynolds's Maximum Effort Channel -- a free, ad-supported channel that you can access through services like Tubi, Fubo, and Amazon Freevee.

Maximum Effort, which airs re-runs of shows like Kids in the Hall, has also acquired the rights to re-air old episodes of ALF, the 1980s sitcom about an alien stranded on Earth and living in secret with a suburban family. Maximum Effort worked with ALF creator Paul Fusco and Shout! Studios, the nostalgia-fueled home entertainment company that currently holds the distribution rights for the show and its spinoffs.

In the Impractical Jokers appearance, he shares some food from his homeworld of Melmac, which is...well, not great. He seems to be carrying a copy of ALF's Cosmic Cookbook with him, which doesn't appear to be a real thing you can buy, although there was an ALF cookbook at one point, so maybe this is an updated version of that?

The original ALF series revolved around a wisecracking, cat-eating alien who crash-lands on Earth and stays with a suburban family who hides him from the U.S. government while he tries to return to Melmac.

The series was a sensation for a couple of years, spawning Burger King toys, a comic book series and more before the public got ALF fatigue and the series was quietly cancelled. After showing up in spinoffs like ALF: The Animated Series, ALF Tales, the TV movie Project ALF, and the short-lived ALF's Hit Talk Show, the affable alien went on to be a regular feature on VH1 specials and Hollywood Squares, and Fusco has been trying to generate interest in a feature film for a while now.

Here's the official synopses for the Impractical Jokers episodes:

ALF (10 p.m.)

In tonight's episode the Jokers have an over the top reaction to a phone call and offer absurd event tickets to people on the street. The losing Joker is joined with alien Alf, and his planet's cuisines.

Michael Ian Black (10:30 p.m.)

This episode will have the Jokers sending bizarre texts and pose as security guards doing and saying whatever they are told. The losing Joker will be in elf orientation held by guest star Michael Ian Black!