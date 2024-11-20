Dream Productions: Pixar Releases Trailer for Inside Out Spinoff Series

Following the enormous success of Inside Out 2 (which is now one of the best performing theatrical releases of all time), Pixar is returning to the world of Riley’s mind. No, there’s not a third Inside Out already on the way, but the creative team behind the beloved films have now delivered a new spinoff TV series that will explore another aspect of Riley’s imagination.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That series is called Dream Productions, and it follows the creators of Riley’s dreams as they strive to create something new for her each night. The series doesn’t hit Disney+ until December 11th, but Tuesday just saw the debut of Dream Productions‘ first trailer. You can check it out in the video above!

Dream Productions actually takes place between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, which means that none of the new emotions that were just introduced this summer will be around for the adventure. However, Joy and the beloved crew who have been around since the first Inside Out will still appear on the show.

The core cast of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Kensington Tallman, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, and Liza Lapira are all returning for Dream Productions, alongside franchise newcomers Paula Pell, Richard Ayoade, Maya Rudolph, and Ally Maki. The series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.

Dream Productions is one of two TV shows that Pixar has coming to Disney+ in the near future. The other is a series called Win or Lose, which follows a little league baseball team during a big game. That show was actually touted as Pixar’s first foray into television, and has been teased by Disney+ ever since the service launched. Dream Productions will end up being Pixar’s first show, but Win or Lose isn’t far behind, debuting on February 19, 2025.

“These two series really show Pixar creativity at its finest,” Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docte said back in September. “We’re excited fans won’t have to wait long for more great content from the world of ‘Inside Out.’ ‘Dream Productions’ offers up a treasure trove of jokes and fun as it digs deeper into one of our favorite parts of the first film, the making of Riley’s dreams. And we consider ‘Win or Lose’ a major, first-of-its-kind tentpole series, one that really showcases what I think makes our studio great: bold, imaginative storytelling; laugh-out-loud humor; and characters that we can all relate to.”