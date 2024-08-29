Inside Out 2 Looking To Pass Major Box Office Milestone This Week

Inside Out 2 could pass its biggest box office Milestone yet this weekend. As the Pixar favorite nears the end of a lengthy theatrical run, the sequel is knocking on the door of the top 10 domestic box office performances of all time. At $646 million earned at this point, Inside Out 2 would only need $8 million to overtake Jurassic World ($653 million) to join the exclusive club. The Disney sequel came out of the gates hot this summer with $200 million earned in domestic markets in just 5 days. The dominance continued from there as audiences powered Inside Out 2 to become a legit phenomenon this summer.

One of the biggest reasons Inside Out 2 could manage to hit that number is the fact that the movie is still playing in 1,000 theaters across the country. Add in the fact we’re staring down a milder Labor Day Weekend than expected and you could have some surprising totals out of Inside Out 2. (For the record Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to take the top spot again this weekend with Alien: Romulus in hot pursuit.) With the strange environment coming up with no mega-watt release, this could be the best chance for the Pixar sequel to get in there before Beetlejuice Beetlejuice signals the start of fall.

Will There Be An Inside Out 3?

With the movie absolutely crushing the box office this year, fans are wondering if we’re going to get an Inside Out 3 announcement. As the studio reveals more and more sequels for Beloved projects, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility. Pixar CCO Pete Docter sat down with Fandango to talk Inside Out 2. During their chat, the executive revealed that they’ve been kicking around ideas on what’s next for Riley. There’s nothing concrete yet, but it’s clear that there’sMore ground to cover with the world of Inside Out.

“We’re in the same place we were after [Inside Out],” Docter shared. “We’re just like, ‘Okay, well if we were going to do something, what would it be?’ And we’re kind of just thinking of ideas. Who knows?”

“I would love for it to feel as though out of this vast world we only saw like three percent and the rest of it is still out there,” Docter would add. “So, there’s a lot to explore, a lot of things that we played with in the first movie or the second movie that didn’t work for story reasons — [they] didn’t fit thematically — so we have a lot to play with.”

Do you think Inside Out 2 becomes one of the 10 biggest movies at the box office this weekend?