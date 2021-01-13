Blumhouse and Hulu's Into the Dark Returns With Valentine's Day-Themed Episode

✖

Last year saw horror fans relying heavily on streaming services, not only because the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a majority of the year's most anticipated releases being delayed for extended periods of time, but also because most viewers quarantined themselves in their homes in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus. While Blumhouse Productions did still manage to unveil a number of frightening stories, they had to put a halt on filming their monthly Into the Dark series for Hulu due to social distancing protocols. Blumhouse and Hulu have finally confirmed a new installment of the series, with Variety detailing that "Tentacles" is set to debut on the service next month, in honor of Valentine's Day.

The outlet describes the upcoming installment, “Couple Tara (Dana Drori) and Sam (Casey Deidrick) fall head over heels into a new romance and entwine their lives — until their intimacy transforms into something terrifying. The film is said to take inspiration from 'the rushes of early intimacy and uncertain power dynamics at play, and the dangers of losing yourself,' and it will also present 'a twist on gender roles in modern horror.'”

Much like how Blumhouse carves out a unique niche for themselves in the world of storytelling, Into the Dark is also a unique format for telling frightening stories. The series launched back in October of 2018 with the debut installment "The Body," which told a tale centering around Halloween. The series is essentially an anthology program, though the filmmakers and cast involved elevate it above typical anthology fare. As well as the scope and scale of these productions being larger than a typical TV series, some installments in the series were also closer in length to a feature film's running time.

Another staple of the series is that each episode ties directly into the holiday that takes place during the month in which the episode premieres. For example, “New Year, New You” connected to New Year’s, “Culture Shock” referenced the 4th of July, “Pilgrim” featured connections to Thanksgiving, and “Delivered” tied into Mother’s Day. One slight deviation is that the “Good Boy” installment was meant to reflect the lesser-known Pet Appreciation Week as opposed to a national holiday.

The last installment, "The Good Occupant," debuted last July.

Into the Dark's "Tentacles" episode is slated to hit Hulu on February 12th.

