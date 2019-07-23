Netflix’s Invader Zim Movie Release Date Revealed

Netflix has revealed the release date for Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, the upcoming animated film continuation of the classic Invader Zim television series. While the film’s been in development for some time at Nickelodeon, which also aired the original series, it was revealed earlier this year that Netflix had acquired the distribution rights for both Enter the Florpus and Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling.

You can check out a short video teaser, posted by the NX (Netflix’s sci-fi, gaming, anime, and more vertical) Twitter account, announcing the release date for Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus below:

You asked for it, so we’re delivering a fresh order of doom right to your doorstep. Zim is back. pic.twitter.com/VePp3kfFUa — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 23, 2019

“You asked for it, so we’re delivering a fresh order of doom right to your doorstep,” the account shared. “Zim is back.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the movie on its press site:

“Zim discovers his almighty leaders never had any intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in himself for the first time in his life, which is the big break his human nemesis, Dib has been waiting for.”

A number of the television series’ original voice actors are set to reprise their role in the movie, including but not limited to Richard Horvitz as Zim, Rosearik Rikki Simons as GIR, Andy Berman as Dib, and Melissa Fahn as Gaz. When it was announced in May that Netflix had acquired distribution rights for the film, the streaming service shared a new poster for it, which you can check out below:

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus is set to release on Netflix on August 16th. Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling , which was acquired at the same time as Enter the Florpus, is scheduled to release on Netflix on August 9th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus right here.