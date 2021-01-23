Invincible Debuts Full Clip From Amazon Series

✖

Earlier today Amazon Prime Video announced the official premiere date for Invincible, their upcoming animated series based on the Robert Kirkman comic of the same name. In addition, Amazon revealed the first full clip from the series which sees Steven Yeun's Mark Grayson having a conversation with his father, the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), in a way that only a superhero family can. Watch the full clip in the player below and look for the first three episodes of the hour-long, adult animated series to premiere on Friday, March 26th. Additional episodes will premiere on subsequent Fridays.

Per a press release on the series, "From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

HERE'S THAT CLIP YOU JUST SAW IN THE LIVESTREAM. MARCH 26!!! (sorry for the all caps, we're just very excited)#InvincibleFriday pic.twitter.com/bCXBA6PgAB — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) January 22, 2021

The full voice cast for Invincible includes:

Steven Yeun will voice Invincible (Mark Grayson)

J.K. Simmons will voice Omni-Man (Nolan Grayson)

Sandra Oh will voice Deborah Grayson

Khary Payton will voice Black Samson

Zachary Quinto will voice Robot

Zazie Beetz will voice Amber Bennett.

Chris Diamantopolous will voice Doc Seismic.

Walton Goggins will voice Cecil Steadman.

Grey Griffin will voice Shrinking Rae & Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl).

Mark Hamill will voice Art.

Gillian Jacobs will voice Atom Eve.

Melise will voice Dulpi-Kate.

Jason Mantzoukas will voice Rex Splode.

Andrew Rannells will voice William Clockwell.

Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Mauler 1 & Mauler 2 & Monster Girl (as Monster).

Seth Rogen will voice Allen the Alien.

Lauren Cohan as War Woman

Chad Coleman as Martian Man

Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush

Lennie James as Darkwing

Ross Marquand as The Immortal & Aquarius

Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost

The first three episodes of season one will premiere Friday, March 26th, with new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an action-packed season finale April 30th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below!