‘Invincible’: Robert Kirkman’s Animated Series Lands Mark Hamill, Steven Yeun, and More

Robert Kirkman’s animated Invincible series has landed a stellar voice cast, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Based on Kirkman’s popular Invincible comic series, the Amazon Studios original series will feature the voices of Mark Hamill, Steven Yeun, Seth Rogen, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Zazie Beetz, Gillan Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopolous, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Max Burkholder. The series will be unrated on Amazon, giving it room to be ultra-violent and feature harsh language.

The cast is an impressive one, assembling actors known for roles in Star Wars (Hamill) films and The Walking Dead (Yeun). The resumes of the voice cast also extend to Deadpool 2 (Beetz), Thor: Ragnarok (Brown), Justice League (Simmons) and more.

At the same time, Kirkman is also developing a live-action Invincible movie with Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The two have already teamed up for the cult hit of Preacher on AMC.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the series Cory Walker, Ryan Ottley and I did together for over 15 years,” Kirkman said previously. “To know our characters will live on in multiple iterations in other media is almost too exciting to bear! What Amazon is allowing us to do in animated form is nothing short of ground-breaking, and I can’t wait for our rabid fan base to experience it!”

The cartoon will be dramatic and target and adult audience. It will stay true to its source material in following the main character of Mark Grayson, son of the most powerful super hero in the world. When he turned 17, Mark began to develop powers of his own, ultimately becoming his father’s protégé. Kirkman’s comic ran from 2003 through 2018.

The animated Invincible series does not yet have a release date but is expected to arrive on Amazon in 2020.