Invincible Creator Has Bad News for More Specials (& Why They Won’t Happen)

Invincible fans might be hoping to see more TV specials for other heroes or characters like Rex Splode, but the co-creator behind it all has some bad news explaining why those specials won’t be happening anytime soon. Invincible is now in the halfway point of its return to Prime Video this Spring with Season 4 of the animated series, and it’s being developed at a steady clip towards the now in the works Season 5. But while this annual release schedule is keeping the main show moving along, it also means some sacrifices need to be made.

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, Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman was asked about whether or not the animated series was planning any more specials much like the Invincible Presents: Atom Eve special back in 2023, and unfortunately revealed that it’s likely not going to happen. While there’s interest in making more, there’s just not enough time in the current Invincible production pipeline, “…[W]e’ve just been firing on all cylinders and producing the show and getting the show out every year. So, we haven’t had any free time or any window to do any more specials…”

Invincible’s Robert Kirkman Explains Why There Are No New Specials

Courtesy of Prime Video

“We’re not doing a Rex Splode special,” Kirkman explained when asked about whether a Rex Splode special was possible before explaining why the Atom Eve special was crafted in the first place. “But we had that pesky, horrible gap between Season 1 and 2 that we all hated. Everybody hate that gap? I hated that gap. So, to kind of mitigate the delay between Season 1 and 2, we did the Atom Eve special to put it in first production order so that we could get something out while we were finishing the rest of the season.”

As Kirkman elaborated, the tightened schedule of the Invincible animated series also means there’s not much time to do anything else outside of the currently planned seasons, “Since then, we’ve just been firing on all cylinders and producing the show and getting the show out every year. So, we haven’t had any free time or any window to do any more specials, but we definitely hear that you guys would like some of those, and I think that they would be cool and we’d love to do them. There just hasn’t been a window where we’ve been able to make it work just yet. But we’ll see.”

What Does This Mean for Invincible’s Future?

Courtesy of Prime Video

With Invincible Season 5 already aiming for a , the production team has their hands full with meeting the demand of an annual release schedule. This is a great move for the animated series itself as it will be able to maintain any momentum it builds compared to the way the second season had a long gap in between episodes, but this also means there’s not enough time to experiment with other specials.

There are spinoffs and extra stories about Rex Splode and other popular heroes in the comics, but it’s unlikely we’ll see them animated. And given the way fans reacted to the original story included in Invincible‘s latest season, it’s also likely there won’t be any extra time devoted to not moving the story forward in future seasons either. It’s a sacrifice made in the name of progress.

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