Invincible Season 4 Will Finally Introduce the Series’ Biggest Villain

Invincible Season 4 is now in the works for a release some time next year, and it will finally be debuting the biggest villain in the animated series’ future. Invincible Season 3 brought about some of the most monumental arcs in the series to date as Mark Grayson not only had to face off against multiple variants of himself in a worldwide battle, but then also reintroduced the running threat of the Viltrumites with the strongest foe he’s faced so far. But while Conquest was definitely a major villain that fans were happy to see in action, he’s far from the actual worst.

Invincible Season 4 has confirmed that it will be launching next year, but also included a few extra details for fans waiting for these new episodes. Along with that initial announcement revealing that there was going to be an entirely original story not seen in the original comic, it was also ominously confirmed that “Thragg has been cast.” This is a huge reveal for a number of reasons as not only does it confirm a major new voice actor has joined the series, but that Thragg is indeed coming in the new season. But who is Thragg? He’s the biggest Viltrumite villain that Mark will ever face.

Thragg Is Coming in Invincible Season 4

While it’s anyone’s guess as to who will be bringing Thragg to life in the coming season, Invincible series creator Robert Kirkman had the following to say about casting the villain following the end of the third season, “I mean, it would certainly be weird if he didn’t show up in the show. Yeah. I mean, I don’t know. It’s so tough. Here’s what I’ll say: He’s been cast and he’s amazing.” Kirkman naturally couldn’t go too into detail about the villain at the time, but he’s right to mention that it would be “weird” if Thragg didn’t appear considering what comes next.

Invincible Season 3 ends the season with the final tease for what’s coming next in the Viltrumite War arc. While the Invincible War only lasted for a single issue of the comic, and only a single episode of the animated series, the Viltrumite War is a lot lengthier of an ordeal. It’s because fans are immediately introduced to who Conquest actually answers to. Because while Conquest is a terrifying presence all of his own, he’s actually not the strongest Viltrumite at all. There’s someone he has to answer to, and someone who plays a huge role in the series future. To get into that requires a few spoilers, however.

Invincible Season 4 will be tackling the Viltrumite War arc at the very least, and while it might take on some events that happen later, this is going to be what starts the next season. This major arc brings back Nolan and Allen following the tease of them working together in the third season, and sees them going across space to wrangle up all of the Viltrumite weaknesses to eventually launch a full attack on the Viltrumite Empire. It’s here that fans are introduced to Thragg for the first real time, and it’s far from the last time he’ll be around.

Who Is Thragg in Invincible?

Trying to dance around some of the bigger spoilers about how much he impacts the series, Thragg plays a role in pretty much the entire second half of Invincible’s original comics run. This will likely be edited and shifted around for the animated adaptation, but Thragg is going to be the final piece of the Viltrumite Empire puzzle going forward as they take more of a centralized threat in the narrative. Their absence in Season 3 was one of its big issues, but that’s all going to be remedied in the coming season with Thragg’s full introduction.

Thragg is the Grand Regent of the Viltrumite Empire. This means he rules over them, and to do so, needs to be the strongest in their Empire overall. As the series teased with the Viltrumites killing one another to weed out their weaker members, Thragg is the one that took over thanks to his overwhelming strength. He’s much stronger than Conquest, and at this point in the series, is much stronger than even Nolan or Mark can currently handle. He’s the closest to a “big bad” that Invincible will have before it ends.

While there are some major villains that are introduced later that bring about bigger status quo shifts and huge character deaths (and arguably are bigger threats to Mark), Thragg is the one that always brings it back to the Viltrumite Empire. Things take a major turn once he makes his debut, and it’s about to get a lot more intense from Season 4 and on. Thragg is the first indication that the stage for the endgame is being set, and now it’s time to get ready for what’s to come.