Invincible Creators Offer Promising Update on Season 5 Release Date

Invincible has officially returned to Prime Video for Season 4 of the animated series, and the co-creator behind it all has given fans a promising update on its next season. Invincible has been doing gangbusters for Prime Video ever since it made its debut, and the series has been picked up for multiple seasons. A fifth season of the animated series was confirmed to be in the works ahead of the fourth season, and fans won’t have to wait for too much longer to see whatever is coming for Mark next.

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Although we are currently only a few episodes into Invincible‘s run for Season 4 with Prime Video, work is already well underway on the fifth season. The latest few seasons have been able to release on a more annual basis, and co-creator Robert Kirkman revealed to Collider that it’s likely going to be the same case for the fifth season as well. When asked about how long of a wait it would be for the next season, Kirkman revealed, “I think that a pattern has formed, but I can’t confirm anything. Maybe it will be April…I would say that the goal is to is to come back in this general timeframe.”

Invincible Creators Teases Season 5’s 2027 Release

Courtesy of Prime Video

When asked about the current state of Invincible Season 5, series co-creator Robert Kirkman revealed that they are getting final animation back, doing ADR, and retakes. Co-showrunner Simon Racciopa revealed that they are currently in the “End of production, start of post. I guess we can say that. But that takes a long time. It’s not like a week.” Kirkman even noted how voice acting for this new season had started long before, and will be continuing to run at a steady clip into the future.

“We’re not stopping until everyone on this production is burnt out,” Kirkman stated. When asked about whether or not Invincible Season 5 could be releasing in March 2027, Kirkman responded, “I think that a pattern has formed, but I can’t confirm anything. Maybe it will be April. Maybe May. Maybe January. I don’t know. Who knows? We’ll see. But I would say that the goal is to is to come back in this general timeframe…we’re pretty far into Season 5, so we feel like we’re in good shape.” Which is a good sign moving forward.

What’s Next for Invincible?

Courtesy of Prime Video

Invincible Season 4 is now airing its new episodes, and will be continuing through until its finale airs on April 22nd as previously confirmed by Prime Video. Mark has really been put through the wringer following the end of the third season, and this new wave of episodes continue to pile it on as Mark’s life is clearly getting much worse with each passing day. But with the series already confirming a fifth season, the animated series can plan some major stories for the future.

Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman previously noted how the animated series would roughly need “about 7 to 9 seasons” in order to adapt the original comics run in total. But as the animated series continues with Prime Video, there might be more expanded plans if it continues to do well. We’ve already seen brand new material not featured in the original comics, so the sky’s the limit for what to expect from the future.

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HT – Collider