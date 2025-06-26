Iron Man Animated Series Reveals Disney+ Premiere Date (& Theme Song by Blink-182 Singer)

The new preschool animated series Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends is pulling out stops to make sure the new show lives up to its “awesome” name. The show, which will premiere on Disney Jr. on Monday, August 11th then on Disney+ the following day, has put together a team of epic Iron Friends to entertain its viewers. Iron Man/Tony Stark (Mason Blomberg), Ironheart/Riri Williams (Kapri Ladd), and Iron Hulk/Amadeus Cho (Aidyn Ahn) serve as the series main characters and resident tech geniuses. Disney Jr. also enlisted a musical genius to bring Iron Man and His Awesome Friends‘ theme song to life, and it’s someone perhaps the parents of the the show’s viewers will more easily recognize.

Mark Hoppus, the Grammy-nominated bassist, vocalist, and founding member of Blink-182, wrote and performed the series theme song, “Totally Awesome.” Disney gave us a tease of the upbeat anthem today, along with a video introducing us to the Iron Friends. The full song will be released as a digital single on Friday, June 27th. While Hoppus might not be the obvious choice to craft a theme song for a preschool show, the musician tailored Blink-182’s signature pop-punk sound to encourage both the series’ younger characters and the children watching them to armor up and embrace their friends.

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends Series Features Comedic Geniuses Too

According to Marvel, the show “follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses—Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho—as they work together to solve problems, both big and small, and protect their city.” Given the nature of the show and its demographic, viewers both young and old can expect light-hearted, wholesome storytelling in Iron Man and his Awesome Friends. We’re particularly excited however, about the bit of edge Marvel and Disney Jr. are inviting through their villains on the show. Emmy winner Tony Hale, known for his laugh-out-loud roles on Veep and Arrested Development is voicing Ultron, along with Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer as a female version of Swarm. Both actors’ participation in the show is a guarantee that Ultron and Swarm will make us laugh just as much as they menace the Iron Friends.

In addition to the theme song’s release on Friday, Marvel has made the wait until August 11th for the Iron Man and His Awesome Friends premiere slightly more bearable by introducing a series of ten shorts leading up to the show — Meet Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, starting on July 14th both on television and digitally. Not only will the shorts introduce us to Tony, Riri, and Amadeus, we’ll also meet more characters and Marvel fan favorites like Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Black Panther/T’Challa, and Aña Corazon as Iron Spider. With that lineup of beloved characters, a hilarious cast voicing the show’s villains, and a punk music god providing the theme song, it appears that Iron Man and his Awesome Friends will indeed be “totally awesome” for viewers of all ages.

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends premieres Monday, August 11, on Disney Jr. (8:30 a.m. ET/PT) and later that day on Disney Channel. The first 10 episodes will be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets and Disney Jr. on Demand on August 12th.