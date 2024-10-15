Disney Jr. Announces Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends

Marvel is bringing back Iron Man for the preschool set! Today Disney Jr. announced that Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends will be making their way to Disney+ and the cable network in the summer of 2025. The preschool series features Tony Stark as Iron Man and Riri Williams as Ironheart. In a surprising turn of events, the show will also feature Amadeus Cho as Iron Hulk! This young trio will be tasked with making the world a better place through teamwork and protecting their city. Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends is already in production and coming next year. The preschool show is part of Disney and Marvel’s new expanded strategy to introduce iconic Avengers heroes to a whole new generation. Marvel Studios Head of Television Brad Winderbaum is excited about getting Iron Man back on TV.

“Iron Man is the character that launched Marvel Studios and will always be especially beloved here as the hero that made the MCU possible,” Brad Winderbaum wrote. “That’s why we’re so excited to partner with the incredible team at Disney Branded Television and bring Iron Man to a new audience. Together we are building a series that introduces the most brilliant scientists and inventors in the Marvel Universe as they share in fun armored adventures.”

Iron Man And His Awesome friends!

President of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis also offered, “We’re thrilled to introduce Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends to preschoolers on Disney Jr. and Disney+, expanding their connection to the iconic Marvel universe. Partnering with Brad and the Marvel Studios team on this series allows us to bring the incredible legacy of Iron Man to a whole new generation, sparking young imaginations with characters that embody courage, teamwork, and creativity.”

What Is The New Iron Man Show About?

Iron MAN, ironheart and iron hulk!?!

Here’s how Disney Jr. is describing the brand-new series: “Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses, Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho as they work together to solve problems both big and small and protect their city. To help them in their Super Hero endeavors, they each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them each enhanced super-strength. In addition, Iron Man has a Nano-Shield; Ironheart has a Heartbeat Bubble forcefield to protect people, and Iron Hulk has his strong Iron Boom clap and Iron Hulk Stomp. They work out of their beachfront base, Iron Quarters (IQ), under the supervision of their superpowered android, Vision, and their furry pup, Gamma, who has her very own Iron Pup suit and accompanies the Iron Friends on many of their adventures.”

The series stars Mason Blomberg (Shameless), Kapri Ladd (Danger Force) and Aidyn Ahn (Kids Say the Darndest Things) as the voices of Tony Stark (Iron Man), Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk), respectively. David Kaye (Transformers) voices the role of Vision, and Fred Tatasciore (Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur) voices Gamma. Additional characters and casting will be announced at a later date.

On the producing side, from Disney Branded Television, Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends is executive produced by Sean Coyle (Puppy Dog Pals) and Harrison Wilcox (Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends). James Eason-Garcia (Pupstruction) is co-executive producer and story editor, Alex Cichon (Lego Marvel: Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom) is supervising producer; Ashley Rideout (Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends) is producer, and Michael Dowding (Hello Ninja) is supervising director. The series is produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons.



Are you excited that Iron Man is getting a show on Disney Jr.?