Wakanda Writer Stephanie Williams Shares How Shuri Has Grown





Wakanda writer Stephanie Williams talked about Shuri has been growing since the events of the main Black Panther series. Marvel.com sat down with the scribe to discuss the book in detail. Paco Medina also worked on the first issue. Shuri plays a big role in the books. Evan Narcisse and artist Natacha Bustos also contribute "History of the Black Panther" stories as well. Filling in the contours of this world has been a strong suit of all of these contributors. As Wakanda evolves, so does the princess of the country.

"She absolutely has seen a ton of growth in a short time, and it's been quite amazing to witness. She's grown in ways that take some characters decades to achieve, and even though it's been rapid, she's still recognizable," Williams recalled. "Shuri has always had an affinity for technology, never held her tongue, had supreme confidence, was a skilled fighter, keenly observant, and fiercely protective of her home. All these aspects of what makes Shuri someone fun to read or write have only elevated. If anything, Shuri's evolution has done her character service by showing that she can carry her own stories independent of who her brother is and without having the Black Panther mantle."

"When readers catch up with Shuri in WAKANDA #1, she is in the middle of dealing with all the drama that has unfolded and is yet to come due to her brother's actions [in the current BLACK PANTHER series]," the writer teased. "In true Shuri fashion, she throws herself into her work, but Queen Ramonda knows better and is there to coax her daughter into confronting her genuine concerns."

Wakanda has a description from Marvel.com: "Who is this proud nation without its king? This exciting new miniseries answers that question as each issue spotlights a different fan-favorite Wakandan character. First up: Shuri proves that being without the Black Panther doesn't mean Wakanda is without heroes to protect it – and that there is a reason she too once wielded the power. Plus, part one of the "History of the Black Panthers" backup story, providing for the first time anywhere a definitive overview of every Wakandan who has ever held the mantle of the Black Panther!"

Have you read Wakanda yet? Let us know in the comments!