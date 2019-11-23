Is There a New Episode of SNL Tonight?

The 45th season of Saturday Night Live continues powering forward with tonight’s new episode, the seventh of the season. Returning to the show is SNL alumnus Will Ferrell, a comedian who appeared on the show as a player from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s. Tonight’s episode marks Ferrell’s fifth time hosting the show, officially putting him in the illustrious Five-Timers club. The Talladega Nights star will be joined by musical guest King Princess.

Amongst his lead roles in flicks like Elf, Step Brothers, and Anchorman, some of Ferrell’s most popular skits from his time on the show include “Celebrity Jeopardy,” “More Cowbell,” and “Janet Reno’s Dance Party.” That’s not even counting his time as a recurring part of the Spartan Cheerleaders duo alongside Cheri Oteri.

With President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings dominating both Capitol Hill and the news cycle, it’s entirely likely tonight’s episode could feature the return of Alec Baldwin as Trump. It’s probably safe to say Kate McKinnon will also play a slew of political characters from Rudy Giuliani to Elizabeth Warren and beyond.

It’s the last new episode of the month as 30 Rock’s Studio 8H will be empty next week for Thanksgiving break. Beginning December 7th, Saturday Night Live will then return for a three-week stint before an extended holiday vacation. Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez joins musical guest DaBaby on the December 7th episode while Marvel star Scarlett Johansson and Niall Horan will serve as the host and musical guest of the December 14th episode, respectively.

The year then ends with Eddie Murphy’s long-awaited return to SNL. The Dolemite Is My Name star will be joined by Grammy-nominated hip hop artist Lizzo in the show’s Christmas episode.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC beginning at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central on Saturdays.

Photo by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images