Why Isn't Saturday Night Live New Tonight?

'twas the night before the night before Christmas and all was silent through 30 Rock. Unfortunately for those hoping to get at least one more new Saturday Night Live episode in before Christmas, no new episode is to be had tonight, Saturday, December 23rd. Last week's Kate McKinnon-hosted stint was the last new episode of the year for the live sketch comedy.

It'll remain that way for at least a few more weeks as the cast and crew of SNL will remain on a holiday break. They'll reconvene at Studio 8H beginning in mid-January as they prepare for the next new episode. That new episode is set to air on January 20, 2024 and will see Jacob Elordi make his hositng debut on the series. Elordi, one of Hollywood's latest rising stars, will be joined by musician Reneé Rapp.

Elordi had previously been best known for his role in Netflix's The Kissing Booth franchise, but recent successes include roles in Priscila and and Saltburn. The actor also revealed in a recent GQ profile he was asked by DC Studios executives to read for the role of Superman in Superman: Legacy but quickly turned it down.

"Well, they asked me to read for Superman," Elordi revealed. "That was immediately, 'No, thank you.' That's too much. That's too dark for me."

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.