Is Saturday Night Live Back Live Yet?

The cast and crew of Saturday Night Live have been on an extended holiday break since mid-December. That break will last for a few more weeks as the live sketch comedy isn't set to return to 30 Rock until later this month. As is standard, NBC will instead air two classic SNL episodes in lieu of a new episode.

In the early slot at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, a condensed episode from Season 47 will air in which Jerrod Carmichael made his hosting debut alongside musical guest Gunna. During the usual time slot at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, an episode from earlier this featuring Megan Thee Stallion as host and musical guest will air in its entirety.

New episodes will return to Studio 8H beginning January 21st. Upon its return, SNL will feature Aubrey Plaza as host while Sam Smith returns for their third stop on the show. On January 28th, Michael B. Jordan hits 30 Rock for the first time with musical guest Lil Baby. NBC has also announced the next two episodes afterward with one landing on February 4th before a two week break before returning again on February 25th.

Upon the show's return, it will be without mainstay Cecily Strong, who departed the show at the conclusion of its holiday episode.

"My heart is bursting. I have a lot of big huge life changing love to unpack, so this is what I can say tonight," Strong said in a lengthy post on Instagram explaining her decision. "Ten and a half years ago I got my dream job. The first actual work day I tried to be very cool and make it look like I knew what i was doing and I was supposed to be there."

"I left that night around 11 after saying goodbye to everyone. I got stuck wandering around the building because none of the elevators went to the first floor and I was trying so hard to avoid having to go back upstairs to ask for help because I'd already said goodbye," she continued. "I think I went to every floor trying to figure out if there was another exit I was missing. I might have even gone into a stairwell. I ended up going back upstairs and my soon-to-be great friend Colin Jost helped me out and walked me over to the secret night time elevator. It felt as impossible to leave that night as it does now."

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through next May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.