Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, November 26?

For the last time this month, Saturday Night Live is on break. That means tonight, November 26th, there will be no new episode airing live from 30 Rock. Instead, as with previous weeks, NBC will instead air two episodes. In an early slot, a condensed episode from 2019 featuring Will Ferrell and King Princess will be played, while Season 48's episode hosted by Jack Harlow (who also served as musical guest) will air in its entirety.

This is the last week the show is off until a month-long break for the holidays later this year. The Saturday Night Live cast and crew are set to return to Studio 8H for their next new episode on Saturday, December 3rd, for a multiple-week stint before breaking until January.

Who's the next host of Saturday Night Live?

When the cast reconvenes, they'll be hosted by Nope star Keke Palmer in her debut on the live sketch comedy. Palmer will be joined by returning musical guest SZA.

"I'm thrilled to the moon. I just can't wait," Palmer recently told CNN of her preparations for 30 Rock. "I know it's gonna be so much fun. I'm really excited about it and just looking forward to doing it. I think it's gonna be a unique experience, but also some familiar territory. And then it'll just be fun seeing how they do it, you know, on their side of it. Because I love sketch."

She added, "Amy [Schumer] actually talked to me about it and was walking me kind of through the whole thing. I just wanna entertain, y'all and let's have a good night."

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through next May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.