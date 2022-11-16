Is The Walking Dead Finale on AMC+ Early?

It's been over 12 years since The Walking Dead first premiered and fans are getting ready to say goodbye as the show's 11th and final season nears its end. The series finale, "Rest in Peace," is set to air on November 30th and folks are eager to find out how things will wrap up after all this time. New episodes of the show have been dropping early on AMC+, but that won't be the case for the finale. The episode won't drop on the streaming site until it airs on AMC.

AMC Networks and AMC+ will simulcast The Walking Dead: The Series Finale Event live from Los Angeles followed by a big Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Finale Live special. The event, which features a live red carpet pre-show followed by the extended 90-minute series finale of The Walking Dead can be watched via live cable broadcast on AMC or streamed on AMC+.

New subscribers can sign up for a 7-day free AMC Plus trial to watch The Walking Dead series finale on AMC+ and the subscription continues at $6.99 per month. The streaming service is available as an app and a subscription on the following platforms in the U.S.: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In Canada, AMC+ is available on Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Will The Walking Dead Series Finale Set Up Spinoffs?

"The finale is about completing The Walking Dead story, not setting up spin-offs," executive producer Scott Gimple, chief content officer of AMC's Walking Dead Universe, said during the show's last San Diego Comic-Con. "There's room for those spin-offs, but full-on, The Walking Dead finale concludes the story of this 11 years. We didn't want the spin-offs to get in the way of that satisfaction. They live together, I think, very nicely."

"I think the goal is that, even if there were no spinoffs, it would feel like there is a closure to the show itself," showrunner Angela Kang, who wrote the finale directed by series veteran Greg Nicotero, added. "The show itself needs its own ending. But doors are left open, as they so often are in life, and as they were even in the ending of the comic. There's always a story that's continuing once the story that you tell on screen has ended, so that's the spirit."

The Walking Dead: Red Carpet Live Pre-Show airs on November 20th at 5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET on AMC and AMC+. The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace," airs at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on AMC and AMC+. Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Finale Live will air at 7:30 PM PT / 10:30 PM ET on AMC and AMC+.