Jack Reacher TV Series in the Works at Amazon

The Jack Reacher franchise is headed into a whole new realm. According to a new report from Deadline, Amazon has landed the rights to a Jack Reacher television adaptation, with the project being developed as a script-to-series drama. The project will be spearheaded by Scorpion creator Nick Santora, who will write, executive produce, and showrun the eventual series.

The Jack Reacher series follows the titular character, a former major in the Army’s military police who roams the United States taking odd jobs and investigating dangerous situations. The books, which are written by Lee Child, have sold over 100 million copies worldwide, resulting in over a billion dollars in global sales.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The franchise was most recently adapted into two films from Paramount – 2012’s Jack Reacher and 2016’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. The films saw Tom Cruise playing the titular role, something that was often deemed controversial for fans, as Cruise did not resemble Reacher’s physique in the books. In 2018, Child first revealed that a television adaptation was in the works, and that Cruise would not be returning into the role.

“I really enjoyed working with Cruise. He’s a really, really nice guy. We had a lot of fun,” Child explained in 2018. “But ultimately the readers are right. The size of Reacher is really, really important and it’s a big component of who he is. The idea is that when Reacher walks into a room, you’re all a little nervous just for that first minute. And Cruise, for all his talent, didn’t have that physicality.”

“What I’ve decided to do is – there won’t be any more movies with Tom Cruise.” Child continued. “Instead we’re going to take it to Netflix or something like that. Long form streaming television, with a completely new actor. And I want all those readers who were upset about Tom Cruise to help me out – participate in choosing the right actor for the TV series. We’re rebooting and starting over and we’re going to try and find the perfect guy.”

The television adaptation will be executive produced by Santora, Child, Don Granger, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout! director Christopher McQuarrie. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross executive produce for Skydance Television. Carolyn Harris oversees the project for Skydance. Paramount Television will also be co-producing the series.

What do you think of Jack Reacher getting a television adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!