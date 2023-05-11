Jacklyn Zeman, Longtime General Hospital Star, Dies at 70

Jacklyn Zeman, an actress known for appearing in more than 800 episodes of General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 70. The news was confirmed via a tweet from Frank Valentini, an executive producer on General Hospital. No other updates surrounding Zeman's death, including a cause of death, are currently known.

"On behalf of our 'General Hospital' family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman," Valentini's tweet reads. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work... Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey."

"Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago," a statement from the General Hospital production reads. "She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie's family, friends and loved ones."

Zeman was born in Englewood, New Jersey on March 6, 1953. After studying dance on a scholarship at New York University and moonlighting in a few acting roles, she was cast as Lana McClain on One Life to Live from 1976 to 1977. That same year, she was cast as Barbara "Bobbie" Spencer on General Hospital, ultimately portraying the character in over 800 episodes. She received four Daytime Emmy nominations for her role, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

"The people that have been watching long-term have my heart, my heartfelt appreciation and my gratitude," Zeman explained in an interview with Soap Opera Digest. "Thank you for those that continue to watch and continue to feel that General Hospital is important to them. And to those I've had personal interactions with over the years in various ways, it really means a lot to me. It's very emotional, it's very sentimental and it's much appreciated."

Outside of General Hospital, Zeman's work has included National Lampoon's Class Reunion, Sledge Hammer!, The Bay, and Misguided.

Our thoughts are with Zeman's family, friends, and fans at this time.