James Gunn Calls Peacemaker Season 2 His Favorite Soundtrack (and Teases More Ozzy Osbourne)

James Gunn is a writer and director known for his use of music in his films and television shows. It was during his work on Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel Studios that fans came to know his well-curated soundtracks that managed to compliment the project, feeling like an important piece of the overall story. Now, as Gunn continues his work with DC, the co-head of DC Studios is still finding ways to incorporate his love of music into each project he works on, with the latest being Peacemaker‘s second season. While promoting the series at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Gunn revealed that Peacemaker Season 2 has his favorite soundtrack. He also made note of one artist fans will hear in the upcoming season beyond the newest trailer: Ozzy Osbourne.

While on stage at San Diego Comic-Con, Gunn said that the soundtrack for Season 2 of Peacemaker is his favorite soundtrack he’s ever done, noting that there are more modern acts this time around. He stated that the soundtrack is, “in line with the soundtrack from the first season, but a lot more modern bands.” He also noted the use of the late Ozzy Osbourne in the new trailer for Peacemaker‘s second season, suggesting that isn’t the only Ozzy song will hear associated with Peacemaker. “Ozzy Osbourne in the trailer — that was really sad the other day [when he passed away], and it wasn’t until this morning I remembered we had him in the trailer and in this season.”

The newly released trailer for Peacemaker Season 2, which can be viewed above, features the Ozzy Osbourne song “Road to Nowhere.” While Gunn didn’t specify what other Ozzy song will be used in the upcoming season, fans can enjoy the excellent use of “Road to Nowhere” in the newest trailer. The first season of Peacemaker included songs such as “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People, “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” by Wig Wam, “I Don’t Love You Anymore” by The Quireboys, “Borderline Crazy” by The Cruel Intentions, and “Push Push (Lady Lightening)” by Bang Camaro.

The events of Peacemaker Season 2 are set to take place after the events of Superman, with John Cena’s titular character shown to be further exploring the Quantum Unfolding Chamber this season in order to explore other dimensions. Along with Chris exploring other dimensions, though, the second season of Peacemaker will also see Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. on the hunt for Peacemaker after he killed Rick Flag Jr., played by Joel Kinnaman, in 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

Peacemaker stars John Cena as Chris Smith/Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Jennifer Holland as Agent Emilia Harcourt, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith/White Dragon, Michael Rooker as Red St. Wild, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury, and Sol Rodriguez as Sasha Bordeaux. The upcoming season is expected to feature appearances from characters in Superman, although Gunn did not specify what character fans can expect to show up.

The eight-episode second season of Peacemaker will debut on August 21st on HBO Max. The first season of the hit series is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.