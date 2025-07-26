Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer Fully Settles DCU Canon Issues & Reveals a Superman Link

As part of the only DCU panel at Comic-Con 2025, Warner Bros just revealed the full trailer for Peacemaker Season 2. James Gunn introduced the trailer, which made its way online immediately after screening in San Diego. The trailer is a no-holds barred affair, with major plot hints, returning characters from Gunn’s first Peacemaker season, and immediately establishes the nightmarish potential consequences of messing with the multiverse.

The trailer goes deeper into the multiverse plot, establishing that John Cena’s antihero hops universes by choice, and reveals more of Rick Flag Sr’s mission of revenge for the death of his son in The Suicide Squad. There’s also another look at the new variant of White Dragon, complete with his new suit, and features an Easter egg that ties it right back to Superman. Here’s the full trailer:

The most interesting parts of the trailer show a hellish alternate dimension as part of the new DCU multiverse where giant spider-like monsters with screaming human skulls attached stalk a fiery landscape. It’s quite a sight to behold…

There’s also another blink-and-you’ll miss it Mighty Crabjoys Easter egg, celebrating the in-universe punk band favored by Clark Kent, and obviously tying Peacemaker Season 2 back to Superman. That marks the third mention of the band after they were first referenced in Creature Commandos.

Intriguingly, the new footage of Robert Patrick’s White Dragon includes a wall mural of Auggie in his alternate blue costume. He’s flanked by the multiverse variant of his son Peacemaker, and another costumed supe. Could it be that in the alternate dimension both of Auggie’s sons survived to adulthood and became vigilantes? That would be an excellent twist on the fist season’s emotional core and would certainly take advantage of the multiverse concept. Here’s the mural…

Crucially, the trailer reiterates exactly what remains canon in Peacemaker Season 2: Chris absolutely did kill Rick Flag Jr in The Suicide Squad, which suggests at least some of that movie is still canon. Additionally, there are big hints that big parts of Peacemaker Season 1’s events are also canon, including Judomaster who is revealed to return for the new season too.

Warner Bros also showed some exclusive footage of Peacemaker Season 2 during the panel. The footage centered on Emilia Harcourt being hit on in a bar, before brutally fighting her way through a procession of drunks, and taking a heavy kick to the face.

Peacemaker Season 2 will debut on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.