Steve Martin Documentary Gets First Trailer From Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has rolled out the official trailer for STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces. In the surprisingly structured film, Morgan Neville follows the story of the beloved comedian across two timelines. The Academy Award winner also enlists help from entertainment royalty like Jerry Seinfeld, Tina Fey, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Diane Keaton, Eric Idle, Finn Wittrock, and of course, Steve Martin himself. It's an emotional portrait of the younger comedian finding his way and a loving picture of Martin as an elder statesman in the world of comedy. If you have any affection for the subject or the performance of funny material, there's something to like here. Check out the trailer for yourself down below!

Here's how Apple TV+ describes the documentary: "Steve Martin is one of the most beloved and enigmatic figures in entertainment. "STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces" dives into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Martin's personal and professional trials and triumphs. "Then" chronicles Martin's early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionize stand-up before walking away at 35. "Now" focuses on the present day, with Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life."

Selena Gomez Also Has An Apple TV Documentary

The duo is obviously linked by Only Murders In The Building. However, Selena Gomez's documentary hit Apple TV+ first. Fans can check out Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on the streaming platform. It's a very enlightening view of fame and her experiences. However, the pop star told a room full of media members that she wouldn't be revisiting it anytime soon. The Hollywood Reporter captured her thoughts on My Mind & Me and it is worth a read if you appreciate her work.

"There was a very long period of time where I just didn't know if it was a good idea," Gomez said during Universal Music Group and Thrive Global's Music & Health Conference last year. "I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn't know if it would jeopardize things in my life. I don't know what I'm doing, letting people into my life. And then the moment it was released… I had no choice at that point. And I was relieved. I felt like a huge weight was lifted."

What About Only Murders In The Building?

(Photo: Hulu)

The show is coming back this year with even more guest stars from all over Hollywood. Here's how Hulu describes the smash-hit: "From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedy murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

Will you be checking out this documentary series? Let us know down in the comments!