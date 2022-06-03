Jeffrey Dean Morgan: Walking Dead Spinoff Will “Blow Your F-ing Minds”

Like a baseball bat to the brain, Jeffrey Dean Morgan teases Isle of the Dead will “blow your f—ing minds.” The Negan actor returns alongside Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee in The Walking Dead spinoff set in the New York City of the walker apocalypse, sending the frenemies traveling together into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. AMC announced Maggie and Negan’s own spinoff in March, setting TWD writer and co-executive producer Eli Jorné as showrunner of the new series from executive producers Morgan, Cohan, and Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple.

“I’m BEYOND excited. Thrilled to continue this TWD journey as Negan,” Morgan tweeted of Isle of the Dead. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be working with @LaurenCohan. We’ve read the season, it’s gonna blow your minds. I repeat, BLOW YOUR F-CKING MINDS.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cool. Here’s what I’ll say about #isleofthedead I’m BEYOND excited. Thrilled to continue this TWD journey as negan. I can’t tell you how excited I am to be working with @LaurenCohan. We’ve read the season, it’s gonna blow your minds. I repeat, BLOW YOUR FUCKING MINDS. xojd https://t.co/LZM3oNWqa2 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) June 2, 2022

The six-episode first season of Isle will film in Manhattan this summer for a 2023 premiere on AMC. Joining Morgan and Cohan as the third series lead is Walking Dead Universe newcomer and Grey’s Anatomy alum Gaius Charles as Izaak, described as a ruthless survivor and family man devoted to building a safe world for his wife and daughters.

In an interview with ComicBook, Cohan revealed Isle of the Dead emerged out of potentially separate spinoffs for Maggie and Morgan’s Negan.

“I know there have always been three, maybe four options for how Maggie would end up in a spinoff. For Maggie or Negan there’s been a bunch of ideas floating around,” Cohan said. “I think this story that Eli Jorné came up with, which is what we’ll be shooting for season one of Isle of the Dead, was just really powerful and such an interesting way for fans to get to see these characters continue.”

AMC describes the series: “In Isle of the Dead, Maggie and Negan characters travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.”

The final eight episodes of The Walking Dead air this fall on AMC. Maggie and Negan spinoff Isle of the Dead premieres in 2023.

Follow @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.