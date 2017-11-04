‘Doctor Who’: Jenny, The Doctor’s Daughter Is Back

The fan-favorite character Jenny, the Doctor’s daughter, is finally returning to the world of Doctor Who.

Georgia Tennant (formerly Georgia Moffett) will star in Jenny: The Doctor’s Daughter, a series of four new audio drama adventures from Big Finish.

Jenny was introduced in the Doctor Who episode “The Doctor’s Daughter,” which first aired during Season Four in 2008.

“I’m so thrilled to be joining forces with Big Finish to bring Jenny back,” Tennant said in a statement. “As we head into the 21st century, FINALLY a female Time Lord in charge of her own spaceship… oh wait!”

Tennant’s joke is a reference to Jodie Whitaker being cast as the first female actor to play the Doctor on Doctor Who.

“Having worked with Georgia before at Big Finish, I was very keen to make this series happen – and how brilliant to be able to bring Jenny into her own audio adventure series,” says producer David Richardson. “I’m very proud of the female role models we have in our catalogue – River Song, Bernice Summerfield, Sarah Jane Smith, Charlotte Pollard among them – and in Jenny we have another brave, bold, intelligent woman who risks everything to save and protect others.”

Jenny was created by Russell T Davies and Stephen Greenhorn. The last time she was seen on Doctor Who was after she was revived following a fatal shooting at the end of “The Doctor’s Daughter,” as she began her own journey through the universe. Big Finish’s audio drama series will reveal what Jenny got up to following her revival.

Jenny also made a surprise appearance in Titan Comics’ Doctor Who crossover event, “The Lost Dimension.”

Just like her father, the Doctor, Jenny will be joined by her own companion on her adventures. Harry Potter actor Sean Biggerstaff will play Noah, Jenny’s companion.

Tennant is also a producer on Jenny: The Doctor’s Daughter. She’s also a part of the real-life Doctor Who family, as the wife of David Tennant, the Tenth Doctor, and daughter of Peter Davison, the Fifth Doctor.

“I am very excited about discovering the new adventures of Jenny – a rogue element in the universe of Doctor Who,” says executive producer Jason Haigh-Ellery. “There is so much we can do with the character and I’m really glad that Georgia has agreed to not only come back to play the part but also to participate in moving the series forward.”

The four episodes of Jenny: The Doctor’s Daughter comes from writers Matt Fitton and John Dorney, with Christian Brassington from BBC One’s Poldark, and Adrian Poynton, writer of BBC Three’s White Van Man.

Jenny: The Doctor’s Daughter will release in June 2018.