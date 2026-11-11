Major DCU Cliffhanger With Fan-Favorite Character Gets Ominous Response From James Gunn

Confirmation of James Gunn’s sudden departure from DC Studios on Monday has sent shockwaves through Hollywood and left fans stunned about what the future holds. Story threads over the last few years in the DCU may never be explored again as a result. Though Gunn’s upcoming Man of Tomorrow movie seems poised to make its Summer 2027 release date, it’s unclear if any other cliffhangers from the DCU will ever be brought up again.

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Among those cliffhangers is the ending of Peacemaker Season 2, which saw John Cena’s titular hero stranded on an alien planet light-years away from Earth. When this moment happened, Gunn indicated it would be a big part of the story the entire DCU was telling, adapting the “Salvation Run” storyline in some form. Now, it’s possible that the story may not be told in any form. In his Instagram post where he confirmed his departure from DC, a comment from one fan read, “Oh we’re never seeing Peacemaker again,” followed by a crying emoji. At one point, Gunn himself liked the comment, which has many fans convinced that Cena’s superhero is stuck on another planet in a dead universe for the rest of time.

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Gunn’s “like” on the comment about the Peacemaker cliffhanger quickly went viral online, as it marked one of the instances of the creator actually acknowledging the future of the characters he helped bring to life. It’s worth pointing out that as of this writing, though Gunn’s larger post remains on Instagram, the highlight acknowledging that he liked this specific Peacemaker comment has been removed. It’s possible that Gunn liked the comment while trying to like another, or perhaps he got rid of it to not create any further drama.

“We are never seeing Peacemaker again”



Liked by James Gunn 😔 pic.twitter.com/H37XV8k47C — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) November 10, 2026

The potential certainly exists for the Peacemaker Season 2 cliffhanger to be addressed in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow movie, especially since that movie seems poised to take the action to outer space with its main antagonist, Brainiac. But something that may already be worrying fans is the potential that Gunn’s next Superman movie will arrive as a lame duck DC movie, which is nothing new for fans after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash, both of which fans know were made before Gunn’s DC Studios tenure but released afterward.

As fans know, The Flash underwent major changes for its final sequence when the team was still figuring out if the movie would tie into the upcoming DCU or become its own thing. In the end, the film wraps with a befuddling return by George Clooney as Bruce Wayne, a story thread that went nowhere after and remains a headscratcher. At this point, there’s no telling what will happen with Man of Tomorrow, or if elements of it will be excised or changed to make whatever comes next work a little better. Gunn briefly acknowledging a comment about Peacemaker’s status, though, doesn’t bode well for what his big plans in the DCU could have been.