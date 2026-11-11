The Original Halo Master Chief Roasts Cancelled TV Series, But Says It Got Two Things Right

Halo was the reigning king of gaming in the early 2000s, but the brand has struggled to stay relevant as other big shooters like Call of Duty and Fortnite rose to prominence. Halo also struggled to make the leap into live-action adaptation, with multiple stalled attempts to get a blockbuster movie off the ground. Paramount finally took a stab at making Halo into a live-action franchise by developing a streaming series for Paramount+.

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The Halo TV series premiered in 2022 and instantly hit a wall of fan backlash due to its significant changes to traditional lore. Despite being a fan-favorite choice for the lead role of Master Chief, actor Pablo Schreiber (The Wire, Den of Thieves) also caught backlash because the series opted to mostly show him in civilian form, outside of the iconic armor and helmet from the games. Even when Season 2 improved upon the action and storyline, die-hard fans were still unhappy with the show’s original take on the lore.

Now, the original voice of Master Chief from the Halo video games is letting his feelings about the Halo TV show be known, and he’s not holding back.

Original Master Chief Actor Criticizes Halo TV Show’s Story & Lore Changes

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief in Halo episode 6, season 1, Streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

In an interview with Screen Rant, voice actor Steve Downes spoke on the 25th Anniversary of Halo, and addressed what he felt was wrong with the Halo TV series: namely, it strayed too far from the best lore in the games. “In my opinion, Reach should have been much more of an influence on the Paramount series. It was practically nonexistent in Season One, and only began to reveal itself somewhat in the second half of the second season.”

Downes wasn’t too unkind: he did praise the efforts of the actors and show creators: “I thought the acting and the visuals were great, but a real opportunity was missed to create a top-flight, long-running TV series that would appeal to hardcore fans as well as viewers who were not gamers.” That criticism was pretty common amongst fans of the Halo games, and Downes confirms that the “showrunners admitted that they wanted to develop a separate timeline for Halo, apart from the games and the books. Why? Couldn’t find enough material?”

Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout series has been a very successful gaming adaptation that had a key change in approach: the showrunners are telling a totally original story in that world, using original characters. It’s freed the series to appease both newcomers and diehard fans alike, without ever stepping on their nostalgic memories of the games. The moment you center a Halo TV series around Master Chief, you’re instantly burdened by all the lore that comes with him. Probably why so many attempts to adapt it have failed.

Halo (the TV series) can be streamed on Paramount+.