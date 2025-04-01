The Boys Star Is Glad the Series Is Ending (and He’s Absolutely Right)

Antony Starr reveals he isn’t sad to see The Boys reach the end of the road. The actor plays Homelander, the Superman stand-in on The Boys, who not only terrorizes his fellow Supes, but also audience members watching at home. The Boys has been one of the breakout hits on Prime Video, but all good things must come to an end. The Boys is ending with Season 5 and has already started filming in November. There will be several questions on how showrunner Eric Kripke plans to end the popular series, but the Homelander actor is glad The Boys will be going out on a high note.

Collider spoke to Antony Starr about the final season of The Boys, where he was asked his thoughts after reading those final scripts. “It’s strange because as much as I love the show, I don’t like seeing things outstay their welcome,” Starr said. “So I’m kind of glad we’re finishing at [Season] 5.”

Starr then discussed how fans aren’t ready for what’s planned in The Boys‘ final season. “I’ve got to say in typical The Boys fashion, I never see it coming with this show. Every time I think I know what’s going to happen, something else happens,” he said. “This was no exception, these last scripts. I’m six deep, I haven’t seen the penultimate and finale yet. I know what happens, and I think fans are going to be either surprised or shocked, depending on their nervous system. But very entertained.”

It’s a testament to The Boys that it gets to end on its own terms, considering how often and quickly shows are canceled by streamers. On the other hand, if a show is really popular, there is also the pattern to continue milking it for all it’s worth. While Prime Video is allowing The Boys to wrap up its run, the universe will continue with all of its spinoffs. A second season of Gen V is on the way, and The Boys: Mexico is reportedly in development with Diego Luna (Andor) and Gael Garcia Bernal (Marvel’s Werewolf by Night) producing. There’s also the animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

Eric Kripke marked the beginning of production by sharing the first page of the premiere episode on social media. As the script page reveals, The Boys season 5 premiere is titled: “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite.” Executive producers Paul Grellong and Phil Sgriccia serve as writer and director, respectively, on the episode.

The fifth season of The Boys has been adding to its cast with the recent additions of Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki. They join their Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy. “I don’t know a whole lot about it, which is effing terrifying,” Padalecki told Business Insider in March. “I don’t know what we’re doing. I don’t know if we like, bump into each other. I don’t know much about it. They’re still trying to write and figure out who’s gonna be there. But it’ll be the end of this month.”

