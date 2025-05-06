The Boys Creator Confirms Supernatural Reunion Is Happening on Screen in Season 5

The Boys creator Eric Kripke has officially confirmed what Supernatural fans have been desperately hoping for ever since the casting news broke: the upcoming fifth and final season of the hit Prime Video series will feature an actual on-screen reunion between Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins. In a new interview with TV Insider, Kripke, who also created the long-running The CW series, revealed that the trio will actively share scenes and storylines. This promises to be a significant moment for fans who followed the Winchester brothers and their angelic companion for fifteen years. While Ackles has already established his role as the volatile Soldier Boy, the characters of Padalecki and Collins will remain a closely guarded secret.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a blast,” Kripke said about the Supernatural reunion. “We already shot it. I will confirm that Jared, Jensen, and Misha are all in the same frame together, and in the same storyline, and interacting with each other.” The reunion also extends behind the camera, involving Kripke and frequent Supernatural director Phil Sgriccia, who also directs for The Boys. “Having the five of us back together on set, filming, was just so fun and like a high school reunion, and you immediately fall into all your old patterns,” Kripke shared. “It was really heartwarming and nice to like immediately be brought back to these guys that I love and haven’t had them all together, at least in a professional capacity, in years and years. So it was really, really meaningful.”

Given Soldier Boy’s unstable nature and his dramatic re-emergence hinted at in the Season 4 finale’s post-credits scene, the Supernatural reunion could range from confrontational to unexpectedly collaborative, depending on who Padalecki and Collins are playing within The Boys‘ twisted universe. However things unfold, it’s nice to know that the trio will share significant scenes together.

Everything We Know About The Boys Season 5 (And Beyond)

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Creator Eric Kripke announced in June 2024 that Season 5 of The Boys would conclude the main storyline, fulfilling his long-stated plan for a five-season arc for the brutally satirical superhero drama. Filming for the final season began in November 2024, with Kripke indicating scripts were still being written as of early 2025 to potentially incorporate real-world events, a hallmark of the show’s sharp commentary. While no official release date has been set, a 2026 premiere seems likely based on production timelines. Kripke has teased an “apocalyptic” final season where “lots of death” is possible, emphasizing that the gloves are off when you don’t need to save characters for another year.

While the main series is wrapping up, the universe of The Boys continues to expand through its spinoffs. Gen V, the college-set series, is gearing up for its second season, expected to premiere sometime in 2025. Showrunners Michele Fazekas and Kripke have confirmed Season 2 will pick up directly after the events of The Boys Season 4 finale, exploring the immediate aftermath of Homelander’s power grab and martial law. The season will also address the tragic passing of actor Chance Perdomo, with his character Andre Anderson’s death being written into the storyline.

Further expanding the global reach of the franchise is The Boys: Mexico. Announced in late 2023, the Spanish-language spinoff has Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Blue Beetle) attached as writer and showrunner, with Diego Luna (Andor) and Gael García Bernal (Werewolf by Night) serving as executive producers and potentially appearing in minor roles. Finally, Vought Rising was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. This prequel series, showrun by Paul Grellong, will delve into the origins of Vought during the 1950s, described as a “twisted murder mystery.” It will feature the return of Jensen Ackles as a younger Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront, then known as Clara Vought.

The Boys Season 5 is expected to premiere on Prime Video in 2026. Gen V Season 2 is expected in 2025.

How do you think the Supernatural reunion will play out in The Boys‘ final season? Share your theories in the comments!