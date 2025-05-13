7 Deadliest Characters in The Boys (And How Many People They’ve Killed)

Vought International excels at showing its Supes as gleaming symbols of justice, perfectly crafted action figures ready for their heroic close-up. They present paragons designed to make Middle America feel secure, plastering smiling faces on billboards and churning out blockbusters that paint figures like Homelander (Antony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) as saviors. However, anyone who’s actually watched Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys understands the brutal truth concealed beneath the spandex and billion-dollar marketing, as this world operates as a blood-soaked battlefield where superpowers often guarantee terrifying lethality, unchecked egos cause immense destruction, and the body count climbs alarmingly high.

To determine who has the highest body count in The Boys, we’ve meticulously combed through four seasons of mayhem, tracking every confirmed kill to establish which characters — heroes, villains, and the tragically compromised — stand as the absolute deadliest. Our count adheres strictly to human deaths directly witnessed on-screen or explicitly confirmed through dialogue or flashbacks within the show’s core narrative. This approach excludes off-screen speculation, ignores Compound V-enhanced animals meeting grisly ends, and grants no points for mowing down clones. With that in mind, here are the seven deadliest characters in The Boys.

7) Victoria Neuman — 19 Kills

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Congresswoman Victoria Neuman built a public profile as a crusading politician, taking aim squarely at Vought’s corporate overreach and Supe impunity. This facade served as the perfect cover for her hidden nature: Neuman possesses the horrifying Supe ability to make heads explode with just a glance. Played with chilling composure by Claudia Doumit, Neuman rarely caused widespread destruction. Instead, her lethality was precise and calculated, always serving her personal ambition. This stealth approach made her a uniquely terrifying background player until her secret finally came to light. Each of her 19 confirmed kills represented a targeted elimination, removing obstacles or silencing potential threats to her political ascent and the safety of her daughter.

Neuman began her killing of The Boys’ career by taking out CIA Deputy Director Susan Raynor (Jennifer Esposito), halting an impending investigation into Vought before it could gain traction. The subsequent congressional hearing targeting the company became a gruesome spectacle as Neuman popped the heads of key figures like Vought scientist Jonah Vogelbaum (John Doman) and the speedster Shockwave (Mishka Thébaud), alongside the presiding judge and roughly a dozen other attendees simultaneously. Later, when Church of the Collective leader Alastair Adana (Goran Višnjić) and her childhood friend Tony became liabilities, their skulls met the same explosive fate. Silencing an FBSA driver during her daughter’s transport added another body to the list, demonstrating Neuman’s calculated use of power and cementing her place among The Boys‘ most efficient killers.

6) Frenchie — 20+ Kills

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Serge, universally known as Frenchie, frequently acts as the tormented soul within the Boys team. He’s the tech whiz wrestling with his conscience, often haunted by past deeds. Tomer Capon portrays him with a palpable world-weariness, making Frenchie the character most likely to advocate for less violent solutions or express deep remorse after the bloodshed concludes. Despite this persona, the dark history that ultimately led him to Butcher’s (Karl Urban) crew carries a significant weight, evidenced by a confirmed human kill count reaching at least 20. This number complicates his usually gentle demeanor and highlights the brutal life he survived before joining the current crusade.

While Frenchie’s direct kills during the team’s primary operations remain minimal — only one Sage Grove Center guard definitively falls by his hand on-screen — his total climbs significantly due to his former life as a gun-for-hire. While the first season dialogue confirmed one pre-series kill, Season 4 visions reveal 15 unnamed victims connected to old jobs, plus the tragic collateral deaths of the three Hauser family members during an operation gone bad. Frenchie’s inclusion on this list underscores that even the most reluctant members of the Boys possess lethal abilities.

5) Kimiko Miyashiro — 27+ Kills

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Played compellingly by Karen Fukuhara, Kimiko Miyashiro, initially introduced as The Female, moves like a silent storm. Abducted as a child, forced into the Shining Light Liberation Army, and involuntarily injected with Compound V, she gained superhuman strength and regeneration at the cost of her family and her voice. As a result, her lethal actions often erupt as a raw, instinctual response to deep-seated trauma or emerge as a fierce defense of the few people she allows herself to care about, Frenchie above all. Racking up 27 confirmed human kills, her visceral, hands-on fighting style makes her devastatingly effective when unleashed.

Kimiko’s body count traces her painful journey. She hunted down and eliminated the Shining Light terrorists directly responsible for her parents’ murders, tore through Russian mobsters working for Little Nina (Katia Winter), and dispatched numerous guards at facilities like the Sage Grove Center and various Triad dens. In addition, Vought security teams quickly discovered the fatal consequences of engaging her up close. In one particularly inventive sequence, she even weaponized Vought-branded sex toys to dispatch an oligarch’s guards. Adding to this count, a difficult Season 4 flashback confirmed she killed a young girl while forced to serve as a child soldier, adding another layer of horror to her past. The flashback also teases that Kimiko might have much more blood on her hands than The Boys confirms.

4) Black Noir — 32+ Kills

Image courtesy of Prime Video

The original Black Noir, portrayed by Nathan Mitchell, functioned as Vought’s ultimate cleaner. He operated almost like a spy instead of a traditional Supe, deployed when problems needed to disappear quietly and permanently. For decades, this masked figure served as the unstoppable instrument of Stan Edgar’s (Giancarlo Esposito) will, embodying Vought’s ruthless corporate efficiency. So, although his on-screen kill count during the show’s present-day events seemed surprisingly low before Homelander tragically murdered him, flashbacks and confirmed accounts reveal a career total of at least 32 human kills.

Noir’s confirmed kills directly reflect his designated role as Vought’s covert weapon and problem solver. For insatnce, he executed the Supe terrorist Naqib (Samer Salem) on Stan Edgar’s explicit command. Plus, flashbacks detailing the Payback team’s disastrous mission in Nicaragua during 1984 depict him cutting down Russian soldiers with deadly proficiency. He also managed the chaotic cleanup following Homelander’s catastrophic first public mission, ensuring inconvenient witnesses were silenced. The crucial detail solidifying his high placement comes from Season 4’s confirmation of 24 additional off-screen kills. These deaths represent years of assassinations and clandestine operations conducted in Vought’s service, confirming Black Noir was one of the corporation’s most consistently lethal assets operating from the shadows.

3) Stormfront — 60+ Kills

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Stormfront arrived in Season 2 like a social media-savvy hurricane, played with captivating menace by Aya Cash. Introduced as a rebellious addition to The Seven, her meme-ready online persona cleverly concealed her horrifying true identity: Liberty, an immortal Nazi Supe and Frederick Vought’s widow, determined to carry his hateful ideology into the modern era. Her return to the public eye proved relatively short-lived but resulted in a devastatingly high body count. She accumulated approximately 60 confirmed human kills, actions explicitly driven by undisguised bigotry.

Stormfront’s staggering kill count stems almost entirely from a single, calculated act of racist terrorism. While pursuing Kimiko’s brother, Kenji Miyashiro (Abraham Lim), Stormfront consciously targeted a predominantly Black apartment building. She systematically unleashed her powerful plasma blasts through the structure, causing indiscriminate mass casualties. Following this horrifying assault, she personally murdered Kenji after sadistically breaking his wrists. This singular event, fueled by virulent Nazism, makes Stormfront one of the most monstrously lethal figures presented in The Boys, especially considering the certainty of countless unrecorded deaths during her century-long existence as Liberty.

2) Soldier Boy — 63+ Kills

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Vought’s original Supe celebrity, Soldier Boy, re-emerged from decades of torturous Russian captivity and immediately became a threat to everyone around him. Jensen Ackles portrayed the supposed Captain America analogue as a deeply flawed figure, revealing him as a walking powder keg of unresolved trauma, aggressive toxic masculinity, and dangerously unstable powers. His violent rampage upon returning, combined with a brutal history diligently covered up by Vought’s PR machine, leads to a confirmed human kill count of 63. This staggering total places him second only to his own monstrous biological son.

Soldier Boy’s unstable radiation powers killed 19 Russians during his initial escape from containment. Later, that same energy discharge vaporized the TNT Twins and another 12 partygoers amidst the chaos of the infamous Herogasm event. His focused revenge quest led him to execute his former teammate, Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), and brutally beat Mindstorm (Ryan Blakely) to death with his shield. Soldier Boy also nonchalantly killed a nun and a priest who happened to be in his path. His violent past adds further bodies to the tally: around 20 alleged drug dealers mentioned in an old news clipping, the three family members of Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) killed due to his historical negligence and aggression, and three Sandinista soldiers confirmed killed during the ill-fated 1984 Nicaragua mission. Of course, as Vought’s poster-Supe, Soldier Boy likely killed dozens more people off-screen.

1) Homelander — 170+ Kills

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Ultimately, the top spot comes as little surprise. The star-spangled leader of The Seven, Vought’s most valuable asset and simultaneously its greatest existential threat, remains uncontested at the pinnacle of this bloody list. John Gillman, known to the world as Homelander, possesses near-limitless power matched only by his profound emotional instability and a chilling, almost complete lack of empathy. His confirmed human kill count surges past 170 victims, a number starkly reflecting absolute power corrupting absolutely. Homelander kills whenever it’s convenient, whenever he’s enraged, whenever someone challenges his authority, or sometimes, seemingly just because he feels like it.

Homelander’s catalogue of atrocities is extensive and varied. His deliberate decision to abandon Flight 37 accounts for over 116 deaths alone. He lasered Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) through the eyes in a fit of rage, slaughtered Vought security teams attempting to contain him, executed Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva) for perceived disloyalty toward Starlight (Erin Moriarty), gutted his lifelong teammate Black Noir for concealing knowledge about Soldier Boy, and casually vaporized a protestor in broad daylight simply for hitting his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) with a beverage can. A horrifying Season 4 scene also revealed his massacre of at least 20 staff members at the lab where he was raised, including sadistic, personalized kills for doctors Frank (Mark Cowling) and Marty (Murray Furrow). Add ripping Webweaver (Dan Mousseau) apart, destroying Mayor Steve’s (Paulino Nunes) plane (killing seven), murdering performers at Vought on Ice, eliminating countless terrorists and criminals, blinding Blindspot (Chris Mark), and accounting for early mission casualties, and the terrifying total solidifies Homelander’s status as a walking, talking, caped catastrophe.

Which deadly character from The Boys makes your skin crawl the most? Let us know in the comments!