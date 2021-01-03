Jeopardy! Reveals First Look at Alex Trebek's Final Episodes

✖

The world mourned many cultural icons in 2020, including the passing of legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. Trebek's impact on pop culture - and on the realm of quiz shows - has absolutely been unmatched, and fans have found a lot of different ways to pay tribute to him following his death. Given the fact that the game show films episodes months in advance, viewers have still gotten a chance to see new episodes of Trebek hosting the series, which will culminate in his upcoming final stretch of episodes. The official Jeopardy! account has shared a teaser for those final episodes, which begin on January 4th and will end on January 8th.

36 years. Over 8,200 episodes. Countless memories. Tune in for Alex's last week of shows. pic.twitter.com/0L0ELrh8qy — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 3, 2021

Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for over three decades, continuing to do so even after publicly announcing his cancer diagnosis in March of 2019. In the year and a half that followed, Trebek continued to update fans on his condition -- as well as the emotional struggles he felt while undergoing that journey.

"Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one," Trebek previously shared in a video update. "There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal - a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope, of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf."

While the series has yet to name a full-time replacement host for Trebek, it did announce late last year that Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings would be the first in a string of interim hosts.

