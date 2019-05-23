Jeopardy! Champ James Holzhauer Closing in on $2 Million in Winnings

The latest sensation to dominate on Jeopardy! is close to reaching a major milestone, as James Holzhauer closes in on making over $2 million from his long run on the game show. Holzhauer has made $1,939,027 in his 25 days on the show, and given that he’s currently averaging over $75,000 per episode, he can break the $2 million mark as soon as tonight.

Holzhauer is still a decent way behind Jeopardy! superstar Ken Jennings, who made over $2.5 million in regular-season play during his record-setting run on the game show in 2004. Jennings won 75 games straight before his first loss. Jennings has since returned to the show for special tournaments, and his total earnings amount to an impressive $3.37 million.

But it might not take Holzhauer long to meet and even surpass Jennings’ record, as he’s broken the record for single-game earnings time after time. He currently holds all of the top 10 spots for single-game earnings, with $131,127 setting a new high on April 17th.

Holzhauer is giving Jeopardy! fans more to look forward to, especially after news of host Alex Trebek‘s cancer diagnosis. While he is currently undergoing treatment and is in good spirits, that still looms over the show as it continues in its 35th season on the air.

Holzhauer will continue his epic run tonight when the 184th episode of Jeopardy! Season 35 continues.