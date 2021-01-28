JEOPARDY!: Entire Panel Stumped By Dave Chappelle Clue

✖

Jeopardy!’s entire panel ended up getting stumped by a Dave Chappelle clue. In a category named Funny Business, the beloved comedian was the $2000 answer. (Credit to @car_ideas for the clip) Their clue about his role in A Star is Born with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga left all three contestants sitting there completely dumbfounded. Now, for the average viewer sitting at home, maybe Chappelle isn’t an obvious celebrity. But, considering his appearance on Saturday Night Live last fall ended up being a giant cultural moment for a large percentage of the country, it probably should have registered. Well, hopefully, the Chappelle’s Show star is feeling alright wherever he is. Recently, he tested positive for COVID-19 after a show in Austin, Texas. In attendance were Elon Musk, Grimes, and Joe Rogan. You can probably bet that all of them knew who he was.

Mike Richards is the executive producer on the series and he talked to Deadline about the prospect of having a new host. While he couldn’t offer too many hints, he did say that there wouldn’t be a host named until later in the spring.

“We are going to take our time and talk to a lot of people, have some people guest host and see what our fans think as well. The search is going very well, there are a lot of people very interested in hosting Jeopardy!, which is gratifying, and also appropriately reverent of the shoes they will be stepping into. We have had some great conversations with people," Richards said. “We are going to take our time and talk to a lot of people, have some people guest host and see what our fans think as well."

When weighing that list of guest hosts, Richards was also quick to include that people have volunteered to host as a means of paying respect to the game show legend.

"You will also see big-name people who are not going to be considered for the role but they just love the show, love Alex and wanted to pay tribute,” Richards added. “So not everyone who comes on is auditioning. We are going to go in a lot of different directions, I don’t think we want to be in a hurry to name a new person. We all are still mourning the loss — certainly I am — of Alex, and I think just turning around and naming someone would be irresponsible and not thoughtful, which is antithesis of Jeopardy!“

