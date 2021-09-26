Jeopardy! Fans Share Picks For Who Should Host

Finding a new host for the iconic game show Jeopardy! has been a bit of a wild ride following the death of Alex Trebek late last year. After Trebek’s passing, the show featured a number of guest hosts as part of the hunt and while there were some clear fan-favorites – such as LeVar Burton – in August producer Mike Richards was announced to be taking over hosting duties, with Mayim Bialik set to host primetime specials and a potential spinoff. Richards soon came under fire for sexist comments and other controversies and stepped down just a few weeks later.

For now, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are set to host Jeopardy! for the rest of 2021 with Bialik recently telling Glamour that she would like to have the hosting job permanently. Of course, throughout all of the host controversies, the internet has had a lot of thoughts about who should follow Trebek as the beloved game show’s permanent host. Reading Rainbow legend LeVar Burton has, from the beginning, been the internet’s top pick, though Burton recently said he no longer wants to be the new host, explaining that he found out that “it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all.” But even now, the internet has some ideas on who they think should host the show – and some of the choices are pretty inspired.

On Twitter, fans have been using the hashtag “#ShouldHostJeopardy” to share who they think should be the next, permanent Jeopardy! host. As one might guess, there are some pretty obvious choices, namely Will Ferrell whose Celebrity Jeopardy! sketches on Saturday Night Live are legendary There are also some pretty funny, unexpected choices as well – including a Muppet or two. Read on for some of our favorites among who fans think should next host Jeopardy! and be sure to let us know your picks in the comment section.

Will Ferrell

Jake from State Farm

https://twitter.com/DarreninDC/status/1441749357770903560?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Betty White

https://twitter.com/GoGetChaLife/status/1441750417076113412?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Sam the Eagle

https://twitter.com/lustforlaughs/status/1441819754327465997?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Flo from Progressive

https://twitter.com/thx4thesave/status/1441753460064591875?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

If only LeVar Burton wanted to.

https://twitter.com/SadlyCatless/status/1441749401689526274?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Make it a prize on “The Price is Right”.

https://twitter.com/GinaPra23622738/status/1441760425373278217?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Tommy Wiseau

https://twitter.com/Darth_Pingu/status/1441768659710459913?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Kermit the Frog

https://twitter.com/WrathOfBom/status/1441775495037603840?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Just not the same without Alex Trebek.