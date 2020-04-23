Jeopardy Fans Panic as Infamous Alex Trebek Moment Resurfaces as Trending Topic

An infamous moment of Jeopardy! is once again causing a stir. The clip is from an October 2016 episode of the popular game show, in which host Alex Trebek harshly shamed fans of the geeky “nerdcore rap” style as “losers.” That of course started a major flame-war between geek culture and Trebek, which has long since been forgotten, after the beloved host had to fight for his life against stage 4 cancer. Of course, the Internet being the Internet, the video got re-circulated on social media when it was mistaken as something new.

Confused viewers just now seeing the clip, thought Trebek’s brush with death has somehow left him ‘not giving a f*ck.’ Twitter being Twitter, by the time the chronological error was discovered, tens of thousand other fans were scrambling to the trending topic of “#AlexTrebek” in a panic that the host had passed away. However, Trebek is alive and well, and has not been putting the verbal smackdown on contestants, in recent weeks.

In the original 2016 Jeopardy! episode, Trebek was introduced to the concept of nerdcore, a genre of music that combines hip hop with all things nerdy, including video games, comics, science fiction, fantasy, and everything else that happens to make it’s way under the geek umbrella these days. It was thanks to recent contestant Susan Cole of Bowie, Maryland, who gave her introduction on yesterday’s show.

“It’s people who identify as nerdy, rapping about the things they love — video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners, you know, it’s really catchy and fun.”

Trebek took a quick pause and then replied: “Losers in other words.”

There are a few interesting aspects to this story that deserve mentioning, one of which is the fact that Cole beat out the 2 other competitors that day winning $20,600. Ironic that the person who was referred to as a loser just became champ, and is reappearing today.

The second notable bit is in regards to the nerdcore community (via Philly.com), specifically the artist Mega Ran, who penned a lyric for Trebek and posted it to Twitter. You can view it below.

Wrote some words for #AlexTrebek on the way from the venue tonight… your move, haha 🤓💥🔫 pic.twitter.com/NFzJjRlG9U — Mega Ran on TOUR (@MegaRan) October 13, 2016

Alex Trebek, you lost a lot of respect.

I gotta’ check you off the rip for coming outta’ your neck.

Talking sideways on geeks, man you a trip.

Guess you haven’t heard, nerds make up half of your viewership.

Nerdcore is home to some serious lyrics.

I’ll break this down in a format your familiar with.

This host gets roasted on “SNL” yearly.

Hosts a show for nerds and doesn’t know it, clearly.

No one likes a know-it-all, condescending blowhard.

It’s easy to be snarky when you’re holding all the notecards.

But Susan got the last laugh. 20 grand in cash.

And to go to all my shows, you don’t even have to ask.

Suck it, Trebek.