Fans Are Loving Ryan Reynolds Reading Clues on Jeopardy!

Fans tuning in to tonight’s “Greatest of All Time” event on Jeopardy! knew they were in for a momentous occasion, though they likely didn’t expect to see Ryan Reynolds appear to offer clues themed around his native Canada, but viewers certainly weren’t complaining about the appearance. The series has regularly had famous faces drop by to participate, but the stakes of tonight’s competition were already high enough for audiences that they didn’t expect the quiz show to deliver any major surprises, resulting in countless surprised reactions swarming social media, with many fans even calling for Reynolds to become a permanent fixture of the program.
The night saw legendary contestants Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer all going head to head to see who was, as the event implied, the greatest of all time. While this competition was more than enough to get fans to tune in, Reynolds’ appearance was just the icing on the cake.
Canadian Feels
Yessss! @VancityReynolds on @Jeopardy is giving me all the Canadian feels, eh 🇨🇦 #ryanreynolds #jeopardy #cancon #canadianeh pic.twitter.com/AGra0XMCyD— Stina T (@Sweetsstina) January 15, 2020
Best Category
Just saw the best category in Jeopardy history. Thank you @VancityReynolds 🥰— Haleigh J. (@hjhunley) January 15, 2020
Beyond Excited
Beyond excited for @VancityReynolds provide the “Greatest Canadians of All Time” on @Jeopardy #goatJeopardy pic.twitter.com/Tko4KI6Xzx— Shala Sweet (@ShalaSweet1) January 15, 2020
Forgot a Name
Just one criticism about tonight’s @Jeopardy #JeopardyGOAT match, which was otherwise television perfection : When @VancityReynolds was reading out the list of Greatest Canadians, he missed one. #AlexTrebek, here’s to you, sir.— segacs (@segacs) January 15, 2020
Best Crossover
ryan reynolds is on jeopardy………………….better than any crossover in history— cam (@spookyxxmulder) January 15, 2020
A Nice Treat
#Jeopardy can have a little Ryan Reynolds, as a treat. pic.twitter.com/hoSMyhE5uC— ᴊ ᴀ ɴ (@hellojanc) January 15, 2020
Let Him Host
let’s have ryan reynolds host jeopardy when the time comes— jeremy stephner (72) (@whutyearisit) January 15, 2020
Feeling Things
Ryan Reynolds reading clues on Jeopardy has me feeling some type of way pic.twitter.com/Lq7ugKrhgD— Corrin (@Miel_Ticket) January 15, 2020
The Only Thing That Matters
I’m no longer interested in anything other than Ryan Reynolds reading Jeopardy questions— Allison (@allij04) January 15, 2020
Start the Petition
Petition to have Ryan Reynolds read all clues during every episode of Jeopardy from now on #JeopardyGOAT— Amy (@akfanch) January 15, 2020