Fans Are Loving Ryan Reynolds Reading Clues on Jeopardy!

Fans tuning in to tonight’s “Greatest of All Time” event on Jeopardy! knew they were in for a momentous occasion, though they likely didn’t expect to see Ryan Reynolds appear to offer clues themed around his native Canada, but viewers certainly weren’t complaining about the appearance. The series has regularly had famous faces drop by to participate, but the stakes of tonight’s competition were already high enough for audiences that they didn’t expect the quiz show to deliver any major surprises, resulting in countless surprised reactions swarming social media, with many fans even calling for Reynolds to become a permanent fixture of the program.

The night saw legendary contestants Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer all going head to head to see who was, as the event implied, the greatest of all time. While this competition was more than enough to get fans to tune in, Reynolds’ appearance was just the icing on the cake.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Reynolds’ appearance on the show!

Canadian Feels

Best Category

Just saw the best category in Jeopardy history. Thank you @VancityReynolds 🥰 — Haleigh J. (@hjhunley) January 15, 2020

Beyond Excited

Forgot a Name

Just one criticism about tonight’s @Jeopardy #JeopardyGOAT match, which was otherwise television perfection : When @VancityReynolds was reading out the list of Greatest Canadians, he missed one. #AlexTrebek, here’s to you, sir. — segacs (@segacs) January 15, 2020

Best Crossover

ryan reynolds is on jeopardy………………….better than any crossover in history — cam (@spookyxxmulder) January 15, 2020

A Nice Treat

#Jeopardy can have a little Ryan Reynolds, as a treat. pic.twitter.com/hoSMyhE5uC — ᴊ ᴀ ɴ (@hellojanc) January 15, 2020

Let Him Host

let’s have ryan reynolds host jeopardy when the time comes — jeremy stephner (72) (@whutyearisit) January 15, 2020

Feeling Things

Ryan Reynolds reading clues on Jeopardy has me feeling some type of way pic.twitter.com/Lq7ugKrhgD — Corrin (@Miel_Ticket) January 15, 2020

The Only Thing That Matters

I’m no longer interested in anything other than Ryan Reynolds reading Jeopardy questions — Allison (@allij04) January 15, 2020

Start the Petition