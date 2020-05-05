Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings Reruns Are Making Fans Feel Nostalgic

Nearly every aspect of the entertainment industry is currently being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and some longstanding shows are having to accommodate for that in creative ways. The iconic game show Jeopardy! has definitely sought out to do so by rerunning the Greatest of All Time Tournament, which initially aired earlier this year. To bookend the event, Jeopardy! is also re-running the first and last episodes of Ken Jennings' legendary 74-game streak in 2004.

Please cheer for me tonight on Jeopardy! Not sure what happens to the space-time continuum if I lose. https://t.co/e7c2sr9P3h — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 4, 2020

Considering the fact that this was the first time in over fifteen years that Jennings' earliest episodes have aired, fans had a lot of emotions about the show's blast from the past. Some were amused by how retro the set and production value appeared, while others were just nostalgic for the time when the episodes originally aired. Here are just a few of our favorite responses.