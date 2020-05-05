Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings Reruns Are Making Fans Feel Nostalgic
Nearly every aspect of the entertainment industry is currently being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and some longstanding shows are having to accommodate for that in creative ways. The iconic game show Jeopardy! has definitely sought out to do so by rerunning the Greatest of All Time Tournament, which initially aired earlier this year. To bookend the event, Jeopardy! is also re-running the first and last episodes of Ken Jennings' legendary 74-game streak in 2004.
Please cheer for me tonight on Jeopardy! Not sure what happens to the space-time continuum if I lose. https://t.co/e7c2sr9P3h— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 4, 2020
Considering the fact that this was the first time in over fifteen years that Jennings' earliest episodes have aired, fans had a lot of emotions about the show's blast from the past. Some were amused by how retro the set and production value appeared, while others were just nostalgic for the time when the episodes originally aired. Here are just a few of our favorite responses.
Throwback
Jeopardy is airing Ken Jennings first appearance on the show which was 2004 and it looks like it’s from 1988 pic.twitter.com/hQrFn3myUu— janet snakehole (@vansciverju) May 4, 2020
Welp
First answer of the Ken Jennings #jeopardy re-runs is epidemic...you really can't make this up— bee (@bee_wya) May 4, 2020
Amazing
I remember watching this live 16(!) years ago but interesting to remember that one or two wrong answers from @KenJennings would’ve made his record breaking run impossible. Only up $1400 going into final Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/sr01esbqix— Eric Litmer (@ericlitmer) May 4, 2020
Truth
Jeopardy, of which I'm a faithful fan, just replayed Ken Jennings' first show. 1. It was not a runaway and he easily could have lost and 2. The set design and graphics were just as ugly then as they are now.— Erik Eckholm (@eckholm) May 4, 2020
LOL
(Matt Damon voice-over) "These two have no idea what they're about to walk into." #KenJennings #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/rdWR7RmWCA— Steve Stewart (@Stewart172) May 5, 2020
Same
I think this Ken Jennings guy has a chance. #Jeopardy— Scott Madsen (@ScottRMadsen) May 4, 2020
Fair
2004-era Jeopardy looks janky enough to be 1991 but who cares bc baby Ken Jennings is on it. pic.twitter.com/jbaMUHpMrP— cjoanporter (@cjoanporter) May 5, 2020
Yeah
#Jeopardy is playing the first episode that Ken Jennings appeared on. Spoiler alert: It’s not going to end well for Jerry and Julia. pic.twitter.com/brDjRY8z2t— JOE C. (@itsthejoeshow) May 4, 2020
