Funko Retro TV Pops: Dinosaurs, Murder, She Wrote, and Fantasy Island

If you’re a fan of ’80s and early ’90s television, Funko has you covered with the enormous list of Pop figures they’ve revealed for London Toy Fair 2020. They’ve released waves based on the ’90s ABC sitcom Dinosaurs, the’80s and ’90s CBS crime drama Murder, She Wrote, and the ’70s and ’80s ABC fantasy drama Fantasy Island.

Naturally, the Murder, She Wrote wave consists of only one Pop – Angela Lansbury’s Jessica Fletcher. You can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for May. The Dinosaurs wave is available to pre-order here and includes the entire Sinclair family – Earl, Robbie Charlene, Fran, and Baby. Look for those figures to arrive on your doorstep in April. Finally, the Fantasy Island wave includes Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalban) and Tattoo (Herve Villechaize). Both of these figures are available to pre-order here with shipping slated for May.

As noted, Funko is announcing all of their London Toy Fair 2020 reveals today (January 20th) .You can keep tabs on where to get all of them via our master list. Some of the best Pop figure waves will be highlighted here.

