The Jodie Whittaker ‘Doctor Who’ Barbie Doll is Available to Pre-Order

The era of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor has begun, and her triumphant debut in yesterday’s Doctor Who Season 11 episode “The Woman Who Fell To Earth” has been capped off with the launch of the first Doctor Who Barbie doll!

The doll features a solid likeness of the Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor right down to the suspenders and Sonic Screwdriver. It’s available to pre-order via Hot Topic and the BBC Shop for $50 with shipping slated for December 3rd. The official description reads:

“Collectors and sci-fi lovers will rave over the Doctor Who Barbie doll. In honor of the latest regeneration of Doctor Who, Barbie celebrates one of the most influential sci-fi series of all time, drawing inspiration directly from the Thirteenth Doctor – exploring the universe from her TARDIS, she wears a rainbow-striped T-shirt paired with cropped trousers and a long coat. Additional true-to-character details include the Thirteenth Doctor’s signature suspenders and lace-up boots. Sonic screwdriver in hand, the Doctor Who Barbie doll is ready to overcome evil forces and save civilizations throughout the galaxy. This highly collectible Barbie doll is fully posable and sculpted to the likeness of her onscreen character.”

If you’re looking for even more Thirteenth Doctor-related holiday gift ideas, Her Universe has you covered with their new Doctor Who fashion collection.

If you want to fully replicate Thirteen’s look, you’re going to need the trench coat, the high waist pants, the rainbow shirt, and the yellow suspenders. You can find it all right here along with more subtle nods that include t-shirts, hoodies, and a cute suspender skirt. Plus sizes are also available via Hot Topic’s sister site Torrid.

At the time of writing both sites are offering big sales on the entire range so jump on your favorite styles while you can.

Speaking of awesome women in Doctor Who, Funko is tying up some loose ends by finally delivering a Pop figure of the villainous Missy (aka The Master), a character that became a fan-favorite thanks to the brilliant Michelle Gomez. You can pre-order the Missy Pop figure right here with shipping slated for sometime later this month.

If you have a soft spot for Clara Oswald, you can pick up a Pop figure of the memorial TARDIS featured in the Season Nine episode Hell Bent. It’s available to pre-order here with shipping slated for December.

