Gremlins: The Wild Batch - It's Gizmo vs The Warden in First Look Clip (Exclusive)

Fans can now step back into the wonderfully chaotic world of Gremlins in The Wild Batch, and we've got an exclusive clip to get you hyped for the big return! As you can see in the clip below, the lovable Mogwai Gizmo finds himself separated from his friends and in the hands of the Warden, who runs things on Alcatraz. The Warden (voiced by the brilliant Will Forte) is pretty excited at this development, but obviously, Gizmo isn't, and you can watch the full clip in the video below. Gremlins: The Wild Batch is now streaming on Max.

On An Island

Sam, Elle, and Gizmo just arrived to San Francisco, but they didn't get the exact location right, ending up in Alcatraz instead. It turns out the Warden there is a big fan of Mogwai, and so upon seeing Gizmo, knows he has to add him to his collection. He takes Gizmo on a quick tour of his office, but that only makes things worse.



As they take a look around, Gizmo notices other animals on the shelves, and the Warden confirms this by saying these are his past pets. There are three cats, a rat, and a bat all on display, which only freaks Gizmo out more. Warden is smitten with Gizmo and then gives him some water and food before the next shift arrives, and you can watch the full clip in the video above.

A Talented Cast

Will Forte's Warden is one of several amazing guest stars throughout the season, and that talented list includes Ronny Chieng, Michael Paul Chan, Keith David, John Glover, Kelly Hu, and Jimmy O. Yang. Simu Liu also joins the cast as Chang, who Sam and Elle will meet during their unplanned trip to Alcatraz.



Chang is described as a charming bootlegger and son to one of Chinatown's most powerful families. Unfortunately, he's spent quite a bit of time in Alcatraz, and his family actually thinks he's dead because of that, but he will set out on a new adventure with Sam, Elle, and Gizmo after their paths collide. You can find the official description for Gremlins: The Wild Batch below.

(Photo: Poster for Gremlins: The Wild Batch - Warner Bros. Discovery)

"Taking place one year after the events of season one, GREMLINS: THE WILD BATCH follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way.

Gremlins: The Wild Batch is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Tze Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brendan Hay serves as executive producer with Dan Krall serving as Supervising Producer. Joe Dante serves as consulting producer."



