John Wick Director Reveals How The Continental Series Will Expand the Underworld

✖

The fourth installment of Keanu Reeves' beloved John Wick franchise may be on hold until 2022, but there is a lot of the universe still to explore in the future. In addition to another feature film, there will be a spinoff TV series called The Continental, which will explore the depths of the assassin world outside of Reeves' titular character. There's no release date for the upcoming Starz TV show, but franchise director Chad Stahelski is opening up a little bit about what fans can expect when it finally arrives.

This week, Stahelski spoke with Fandom about what's to come with The Continental. He explained that, in addition to diving into the history of the league of assassins featured in the films, the TV series will have a completely different point of view than the movies that have come before.

"The angle they're working on The Continental TV show right now is a different perspective on the whole world, it's coming at it from different characters' points of view and what the breadth of the world is," Stahelski said. "Whereas in John Wick I'm following a time period that's almost just a week in the life of one man, [for] who everything spirals out of control, which our John Wick story. The angle that the other producers and writers on the TV show are coming from is a very different timeline structure and a very different perspective of character. About how deep the world goes, and not just assassins but everything that's included. And a lot of the origin stories of some of the characters you see in Wick. It's got some very interesting things, it's a very interesting take on the Wick world, which I think it pretty cool. But it won't be from the John Wick perspective. Not that John Wick won't be involved with it, it's just not from his perspective."

‘The Continental’ series will show how deep the ‘John Wick’ world goes 👀 pic.twitter.com/8zaORrbqE0 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 13, 2020

So Reeves' John Wick will be connected to The Continental in some form or fashion. He may appear on-screen in the series, or his actions may simply influence the story being told. Either way, a whole new tale is about to unfold in the John Wick universe, and fans couldn't be more excited to see what's next.

Are you looking forward to the arrival of The Continental? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.