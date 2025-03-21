The Mandalorian & Grogu Reveals New Characters Set to Appear in the Film

BDX Droids, the innovative animatronic robots currently entertaining guests at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land of Disney parks, will make their big-screen debut in the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film. The announcement came during Walt Disney’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast, where Chairman of the Board James Gorman introduced the line of Star Wars-themed animatronics as part of the company’s expanding technological initiatives. These small, autonomous droids can express emotions and navigate independently while also reacting to people’s commands. Their transition to the big screen happens just as Lucasfilm builds anticipation for the first Star Wars theatrical release since 2019.

The BDX Droids have quickly become fan favorites at Disney parks since their introduction during the Season of the Force event in 202. Developed through a collaboration between Disney Research and Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development departments, these technological marvels represent cutting-edge achievements in robotics. The droids come in three color variants — blue, green, and white — and were initially tested at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge location in October 2023, where they demonstrated impressive capabilities, including overcoming uneven terrain and executing dance movements without losing balance.

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

“Sweet babies,” Lucasfilm Story Group member Matt Martin affectionately called the droids when they were first revealed to the public. During development, the three BDX units were playfully nicknamed after Disney’s famous triplets, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, though these were just internal designations rather than their official identities. After months of what Disney called “droid training,” they officially debuted for park guests with their canonical designation as BDX Droids, described in promotional materials as “playful, curious, and cute” companions exploring Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, the setting of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land.

The Mandalorian & Grogu: What We Know About the First Star Wars Film Since 2019

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian & Grogu, directed by series creator Jon Favreau, represents a significant milestone for Lucasfilm as the studio’s first theatrical Star Wars release in seven years. With production having wrapped in October 2024 and a release date set for May 2026, the film continues the adventures of Din Djarin and his Force-sensitive companion that captivated audiences through three seasons of the Disney+ streaming series. The transition from television to cinema demonstrates Lucasfilm’s confidence in the characters’ ability to carry a feature film, especially following the mixed reception to the sequel trilogy’s conclusion with The Rise of Skywalker. The film boasts a notably leaner production budget compared to its predecessors in the Star Wars franchise. According to the California Film Commission, The Mandalorian & Grogu has approximately $166.4 million in “qualified expenditures,” significantly less than the $245-317 million budgets of the sequel trilogy films.

While plot details remain closely guarded, the casting announcements have generated considerable excitement. Sigourney Weaver has confirmed her involvement as a character in a position of authority, while The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is reportedly voicing Rotta the Hutt, son of the infamous crime lord Jabba. Jonny Coyne has been cast as an Imperial Warlord, suggesting continued conflict with remnants of the fallen Empire. Finally, Katee Sackhoff has given cryptic responses regarding her potential return as Bo-Katan Kryze, stating only that she “has not been in the armor in 2025,” cleverly avoiding confirmation that she was on set for filming in 2024.

Fans speculate the film’s plot may involve a rescue mission for Rotta the Hutt, with rumors suggesting bounty hunter Embo — a character from The Clone Wars animated series — could serve as the primary antagonist. Some reports indicate Dave Filoni, who originally voiced Embo, might reprise his role for the character’s live-action debut. These story elements would expand on the criminal underworld themes that have been central to The Mandalorian‘s narrative since its inception.

The Mandalorian & Grogu comes to theaters on May 22, 2026.

