Jonathan Joss Was Working on a New Project With a King of the Hill Writer When He Died

King of the Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss was writing an original graphic novel with his husband at the time of his death. In his final interview with Bwaaa! A King of the Hill Podcast just a day before he was fatally shot in San Antonio on June 1, Joss revealed that a King of the Hill writer reached out to him to help pen the project the couple planned to develop into a feature film.

“My partner and I are writing a graphic novel, a western novel, called Two Sides to Every Coin. It’s a comic book,” Joss said on the podcast, describing the premise: “‘Sometimes that which you’re trying to get away from can be as close as the other side of the coin.’ So the character, this person’s life is two sides to a coin. We’re working on that.”

Joss, who voiced John Redcorn on King of the Hill and appeared in such westerns as True Grit and The Magnificent Seven, noted that “the [King of the Hill] writers gave me a lot of love.”

“I had a writer call me a couple years ago for King of the Hill and he said, ‘Listen, man. I know what’s going on, I’m going to help you out,’” Joss said. “Thank God, man. There’s no money in it, but I have a project with my husband and it should be out in about three months. It’ll be a three-parter, or three books, and then we’ll turn it into a film.”

Joss, 59, was shot multiple times at his former home on June 1.

According to Joss’ husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, the couple had faced harassment that Gonzales described as “openly homophobic.” In a Facebook post, Gonzales wrote that a man began “yelling violent homophobic slurs” while the couple visited the site of their home that burned down in January. “We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life,” Gonzales wrote.

Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Joss. According to local outlets, Alvarez was released on bond and placed under house arrest. A pre-trial hearing is set for Aug. 19.

In one of his final public appearances, Joss recorded a video from the Tribe Comics and Games store in Austin, Texas. “The fans get to revisit King of the Hill again, which I think is an amazing thing because it’s a great show,” Joss said in the video posted to Instagram, adding he recorded four episodes of the revival “so far” and that “I kind of like where John Redcorn is going.”

The King of the Hill revival — which features the voices of series co-creator Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, Toby Huss, and the late Johnny Hardwick and Joss — premieres August 4 on Hulu.