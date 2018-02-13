Josh Dallas Lands First TV Role Since Leaving ‘Once Upon a Time’

After spending six years in the world of fairy tales, Prince Charming is finally ready for a new adventure.

Josh Dallas, who starred in ABC’s Once Upon a Time for its first six seasons, has landed his first role since leaving the series last spring. According to Deadline, Dallas has been cast as one of the lead roles in NBC‘s drama pilot Manifest, alongside Valor star Melissa Roxburgh.

Described as a mystery thriller, Manifest is about a plane that disappears from all radars, thought by the world to be lost at sea, only to return years later. Those on the plane don’t feel as though any time as passed, while their loved ones back at home have spent many years without them.

The report states that Dallas will play Ben Stone, who is described as “The quintessential type-A father and intelligence analyst.” Ben struggles with the things that are out of his control, including his son’s rare illness.

Dallas, along with his wife and Once co-star Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Morrison, Emilie de Ravin, Jared Gilmore and others departed Once Upon a Time as the sixth season came to a close last spring. Only Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle, and Colin O’Donoghue stayed on to usher the series into a soft reboot, introducing a new curse and all-new characters.

As many suspected, the reboot wasn’t a massive success for the show. Last week, ABC revealed that the series would be ending at the conclusion of the season this spring.

Once creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis teased that many of the original cast would be returning for the upcoming series finale, so it would be safe to assume we’ll see Dallas portray Prince Charming one more time before the storybook is closed for good.

Once Upon a Time returns to ABC with new episodes on Friday, March 1 at 8pm ET.