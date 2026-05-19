Nickelodeon Animator Creates The Perfect Family Guy Crossover

While Nickelodeon has had many of its NickToons meet one another in various animated specials, video games, and merchandise, the cable network’s classic characters haven’t explored outside their respective channel too often. Despite this fact, one creator who is responsible for one of the biggest Nick shows has decided to resurrect his universe once again, and not just to test out his artistic skills. The animator has decided to imagine what it would be like if this particular Nickelodeon series had the opportunity to visit Quahog, Rhode Island, to visit the beloved clan of Family Guy fame.

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Butch Hartman, the creator of Nickelodeon’s Fairly OddParents and Danny Phantom, has created a wildly successful YouTube video for himself. While he routinely shares stories from his past, the animator also takes the opportunity to envision dream projects that may or may not ever see the light of day. Most recently, Hartman shared a video wherein he pits Cosmo and Stewie against one another. Alongside the new image, Butch revealed that both he and the creator of Family Guy, Seth MacFarlane, both worked on Cartoon Network’s Johnny Bravo. Along with breaking down the potential crossover via this art, Hartman also explains what he thinks the story would be for these two worlds colliding in the YouTube video you can see below.

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The Fairly Odd Family Guy

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Considering the friendship that Hartman and MacFarlane have, Butch hinted at the idea that it is possible that this crossover could happen someday. The Fairly OddParents creator even noted that he voiced several characters on Family Guy himself. In breaking down what the story of the potential crossover would be, Hartman details how Stewie would find himself depressed, arriving in Dimmsdale, home to Timmy Turner and his wish-granting fairies. Stewie finds himself discovering Cosmo and Wanda, noting that they are “flying beings with the power of a god.” Wanting these oddparents for himself, Stewie vows to destroy Timmy Turner and teams up with Nickelodeon villain, Mr. Crocker. While Stewie and Timmy would be the linchpin of the crossover, it seems Hartman found other roles for the shows’ favorites.

While it is possible that this crossover could take place, the future of The Fairly OddParents remains a mystery at this point. Following the second season of the recent revival series, The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, neither the spin-off nor the original series has confirmed if they will be making a comeback. This fact hasn’t stopped Butch Hartman from continuously revisiting the series via his new channel, and the animator certainly has more than a few ideas as to what could happen in the future. On the flip side, Family Guy not only is confirmed for multiple new seasons, but a Stewie Griffin spin-off series is also in the works at Fox to expand on Quahog.

What do you think of this animated crossover that would shake the animation industry to its core? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!