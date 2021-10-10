Judge Judy Fans Are Furious Original Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd Wasn’t Asked To Be on New Show

Judge Judy fans are not pleased with Judy Sheindlin’s decision not to invite Petri Hawkins Byrd onto her new show, Judy Justice. Byrd was Judge Judy‘s bailiff throughout the show’s entire 25-year run and worked with Sheindlin when she was a Manhattan family court judge. The new series debuts in November on IMDB TV and fans quickly noted Byrd’s absence from the show’s trailer. Entertainment Weekly reached out to Byrd to find out what happened. He tells the magazine that he found out about Justice Judy the same way almost everyone else did, by Sheindlin’s announcement on a March 2020 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. According to Byrd, Sheindlin never discussed the new show with him, even while filming Judge Judy through the pandemic, with Scheindlin presiding remotely. At the same time, Byrd worked on-set with the crew.

“My assumption is if you were going on to do something else, that you were at least going to ask me if I wanted to have the opportunity to audition for the role,” Byrd tells EW. But Byrd says Sheindlin never brought it up and he was too preoccupied with other matters to ask about it. His wife, Judge Judy producer Makita Bond-Byrd, had to undergo brain surgery.

“I didn’t have time to think about or ask about Judy Justice,” says Byrd. His wife is going through her third round of chemotherapy after surgeons removed 95% of the tumor from her brain. “It wasn’t until July that I called the judge and asked, ‘Hey, should I look for something else or am I included in the Judy Justice project?’”

“She informed me I was not being asked to come along on the project,” he continued. “I didn’t inquire as to why, that’s her choice. But she did inform me that fundamentally, I was priced out as the new bailiff on her new show. My salary would have been too much. I was curious: How would she know? She didn’t ask me. She didn’t give me an opportunity to have accepted a lower salary.”

Kevin Rasco, whom Byrd says worked as personal security for Sheindlin during Judge Judy, is Judy Justice‘s new bailiff. Sheindlin released a statement on Friday that reads, “Byrd is terrific and we had a great 25-year run. This is a whole new program with a whole new cast and an exciting energy.”

Fans are upset on Byrd’s behalf. Keep reading to see what they’re saying. Justice Judy will debut on IMDB TV on November 1st.

Shameful

Judge Judy is ridiculously rich and she is also ridiculously greedy. How shameful to not share with the people who helped her along the way. https://t.co/qTxGdPI06t — Caroleeena 🍉 (@Caroleeenalala) October 9, 2021

Shame on You

Shame on you judge Judy. I’ve watched your show from the very beginning and fit you to not take your original bailiff Petri Byrd with you is terrible. He was a staple to your show and I’m sure MANY FANS feel the same. #JudyJustice — Pat (@petune1957) October 9, 2021

Disappointing

Crying

The Verdict

Byrd Judge Judy should have been on the show that is my verdict — Bumbee (@OcconorC1) October 10, 2021

It Was Good While It Lasted

Judge Judy is setting the Byrd free. After 25 years the Judge is moving onto a new court room show without her longtime bailiff Petri Byrd. Mr. Byrd feelings it was good while it lasted he made millions. #judgejudy pic.twitter.com/otMYe0572P — curtis king (@piecesofceekay) October 5, 2021

No Ma’am

Judge Judy has a new show without Officer Byrd as her bailiff. No ma’am — Michael 🪬✨ (@michaelalvarez_) October 4, 2021

Um

Not Watching

Well that settles it. I’m only watching reruns of Judge Judy. I won’t support the new show. Byrd & Judge Judy have worked together for almost 50 years. Byrd was Judge Judy’s bailiff in the family court before the tv show. Maybe Judge Judy is pushing him out to do his own thing?! https://t.co/kkh29JJWJt — MrBrownRoyyal (@mrbrownroyyal) October 10, 2021

Overpayed